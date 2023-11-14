Nicole Kidman wows in skinny jeans as she celebrates long-awaited news - fans rush to congratulate her

Nicole Kidman is having a fantastic year, and it's just got even better thanks to some celebratory news that's come in this week.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress took to Instagram on Tuesday November 14 to share a behind-the-scenes video of herself looking stylish in a pair of skinny jeans and white heels, teamed with a pinstripe oversized shirt, as she walked over to an interview chair in the American Film Institute studios.

"Let's do it!" she said as she clasped her hands while sitting down in front of a microphone. The footage then cut to an exciting announcement, revealing the date that the Hollywood star would be honored at the AFIs on April 27, receiving the highest accolade - the Life Achievement Award.

This had previously been announced earlier in the year, but the event had been postponed due to the writer's strike.

Alongside the footage, she wrote: "Thank you AFI for including me in this distinguished group of artists I so love and admire. This is truly the highest honor!

Looking forward to a fun evening! @AmericanFilmInstitute." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so well deserved," while another remarked: "No one more deserving. You’ve been my hero for as long as I can remember. Brava, Ms. Kidman! Thank you for your work." A third added: "Well deserved!!! You are an amazing actress and human!"

Nicole's award is extra special too, as she will become the first Australian recipient for the accolade. During her lengthy career to date, Nicole has starred in films including Moulin Rouge, The Hours - which she received an Oscar for her portrayal of Virgina Woolf in 2003, and The Others.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman will finally be honored the AFI Life Achievement Award in April 2024

When she receives the special award, Nicole's loved ones will be just as excited for her. The star has been married to husband Keith Urban since 2006. The couple have both had a lot to celebrate in their careers this year.

Just last month on October 11, Keith received his own honor as he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

The 55-year-old country star was the final honoree of the night, and the tribute kicked off with a salute from Eric Church, who sang Keith's 2002 track "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me?"

© Cindy Ord/MG23 Nicole Kidman has had an incredible career to date

Then, Dolly Parton came to the stage to induct Keith into the Hall of Fame, something he was thrilled about. Despite their huge success and global fame, both Nicole and Keith are incredibly down-to-earth.

They both pride themselves on being hands-on parents and have said in the past that they ensure one of them is always with them, allowing for the other to focus on their work.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith Urban have been married since 2006

The couple are just as in love now as they were when they first met back in 2005 - and their love story is quite remarkable.

The Big Little Lies star married Keith a year after they met, and told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017 that after giving Keith her number, he didn't call her for months, leading to her assumption that he wasn't interested in her.

"I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn’t call me for four months," she explained.

© Getty The celebrity couple with daughters Sunday and Faith

Keith had his own take on the story, telling talk show Interview in 2018 that he had been thinking long and hard about what to say if he called Nicole, as he wasn't in a great place in his life back then.

"Somebody had given me her number, and I had it in my pocket for a while," he said. "I kept looking at it thinking, 'If I call this number, she's going to answer. I don't know what [to] say.' I wasn't in a very healthy place in my life … I'd never have thought she'd see anything in a guy like me.

"But, at some point, I plucked up the courage to [dial] those numbers and she answered, and we started talking. And we talked and talked and talked and talked, and it was effortless."

