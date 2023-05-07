Nicole Kidman stuns fans with never-ending legs in new look – see photos

The Being the Ricardos star is in line for a major honor from the American Film Institute

Nicole Kidman already has a lot on her plate in terms of projects and public appearances, but she's not intent on letting up anytime soon.

The 55-year-old is already in prep mode with the American Film Institute to receive their Lifetime Achievement Award in a Gala this June.

She shared new photographs of herself while on set filming a new project documented by the AFI, kicking things off with an impossibly statuesque photo.

Shot from below, it highlighted her toned physique and frame, accentuated with her choice to pair a loose button-down with skinny jeans and stiletto heels.

The other shots featured Nicole's more candid side, interacting with those on set and caught on the film camera, all in black and white.

"Set life," she deemed the moments, quickly receiving praise from some of her famous fans, with Mariska Hargitay commenting: "You are perfect."

Naomi Campbell dropped a flame emoji while Chelsea Handler joked: "This seems very serious," and a fan gushed: "You're definitely giving the AFI a leg up," and many congratulated her on the upcoming honor.

The first Australian actor to receive the tribute, Nicole will be honored with the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award on June 10 in honor of her incredible career spanning TV and film.

A statement released by Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy reads: "Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamor of a screen icon.

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award."

The look ahead of the tribute comes less than a week after the Oscar-winning star made headlines for her appearance at the Met Gala on Monday.

© Getty Images Nicole and hubby Keith Urban made for an affectionate Met Gala moment

While her PDA-filled showing with husband Keith Urban grabbed attention, it was her gown in honor of Karl Lagerfeld that made the biggest impact, the same one she wore for her 2004 Chanel No. 5 ad that was designed for her by the late fashion mogul.



