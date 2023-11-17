Fans frustrated as Sam Heughan shares Outlander update following strikes

Sam Heughan has been sharing updates about Outlander season six following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes that previously prevented him from doing so - but fans aren’t happy after not receiving any updates on season seven part two.

Posting a clip shared on his Instagram account, Sam wrote: "Did you catch the mid-season finale? Took Jamie’s breath away." In the video, he is speaking about the wonderful moment in the mid-season finale when Jamie finally returns to Scotland with Claire, and says: "When Jamie finally sees Scotland it’s a huge moment for him, for the family. They’ve returned! It’s his home, he’s a Highlander through and through and to see the mountains there and to know he’ll be home at Lallybroch is such a huge moment and a beautiful way to end the first half of this season."

WATCH: Outlander is back with all of the action for season 7 part 2

However, fans were more concerned about the show’s return after a long break between season seven’s part one and part two, with one person posting: "Ok when’s the second half of the season??? This is now getting ridiculous sorry!" Another person added: "Can't wait any longer for the second half of S7!! Is there an air date yet," while a third wrote: "Can’t wait for the second part of season 7 to start!"

© Robert Wilson Sam Heughan as Jamie

Sadly, we’re still waiting on a release date for season seven part two, but it will definitely be at some point in 2024. Showrunner Matthew B Roberts opened up about what to expect, telling TVLine: "One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel, which allows us to revisit some of our favourite characters in different times and places, and we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven." We’re intrigued!

The show’s executive producer Maril Davis also spoke to HELLO! about the series’ return, explaining: We certainly built it assuming it would [break] after the eighth episode. I know it's really hard for fans. I don’t know all of the reasons that these splits are done. But all I can say is buckle your seat belt. The wait will be worth it.

"It gives us more time to re-hash things! Honestly, Outlander is all about anticipation. Starting season one, the seven episodes it took to get Jamie and Claire to their marriage and, the anticipation of this season is with Jamie seeing his son William. Outlander is all about anticipation and that's what Droughtlander is about too!"

Speaking about why the show was split into two parts, she added: "I get a lot of questions about this online and unfortunately, this is completely out of my hands, it’s more of a STARZ decision and they obviously have their reasons for doing it, that's a little above my pay grade!"