Outlander star Sam Heughan's new photo delights fans

Sam Heughan, the actor famous for his portrayal of Jamie Fraser in the hit series "Outlander," is brimming with excitement as the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to a close.

Eager to return to the world of acting and promotion, he took to Instagram to express his enthusiasm. "The strike is over!! Delighted to be able to work, promote and talk about Acting again…” Sam posted, his relief and joy palpable in the message.

He didn't miss the opportunity to mention his current and upcoming projects, including "Outlander," "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham," and his new series, "The Couple Next Door."

Accompanying his post were three telling images. The first captured a moment with his "Outlander" co-star Caitriona Balfe, presumably taken during the filming of the show's latest season, which wrapped up Part 1 on August 11.

Fans have been eagerly following Season 7, but due to the strike, Sam and the rest of the cast were restricted from sharing any behind-the-scenes glimpses since July.

While the anticipation builds for Part 2 of Season 7, scheduled for 2024, an exact date remains under wraps.

© Instagram Sam with his crew

Sam also shone a spotlight on "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham." He shared a snapshot of himself and co-star Graham McTavish in New Zealand, both donning dwarf makeup for a Middle-Earth themed makeover, a highlight of the latest season.

This series has allowed fans to see another facet of Sam's personality, as he explores various locations with his "Outlander" co-star.

© Starz Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

Excitement is also building for "The Couple Next Door," in which Sam stars alongside Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw, and Alfred Enoch.

Set to debut on Channel 4 in the U.K. and later on Starz in the U.S., the series promises to be an intriguing addition to his portfolio.

He offered a glimpse into this project as well, sharing a group photo with his co-stars and a crew member, taken during the show's European filming, which concluded earlier this year.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in season seven

Sam's return to work, as thrilling as it is, might stir a tinge of sadness among "Outlander" fans, as it signals that the series is inching towards its eighth and final season.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates about "Outlander's" production resumption and the much-anticipated release of the second part of Season 7 on Starz. Sam's post not only reignites excitement for his ongoing and future projects but also highlights the end of a challenging period for actors and industry professionals, marking a hopeful return to normalcy in the world of entertainment.

