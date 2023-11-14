Outlander's Sam Heughan plants a kiss on stunning actress as fans go wild for his new leading lady

Sam Heughan was feeling the love on Instagram on Monday when he puckered up for a sweet PDA with the new leading lady in his life.

The Outlander actor, 43, was celebrating his next exciting project and took to social media to lavish his co-stars with praise.

Sam will star in the TV drama, The Couple Next Door, and his partner in the thriller is stunning Australian actress, Jessica de Gouw.

WATCH: Sam Heughan stars in new thriller The Couple Next Door

He posted a selection of images with Jessica, including one in which he was planting a kiss on her forehead as she pulled a face for the camera.

Sam also added snapshots of some of his other co-stars - Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson and Harry Potter's Alfred Enoch, also play main characters.

His caption read: "Can’t wait for you to meet these gorgeously talented people! 'The Couple Next Door' airs 27th November @channel4 And coming to US on @starz soon."

Jessica, 35, was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Ohhhhh my loves," to which Sam responded with an equally passionate post. "Love yooooou!x" he added, which sparked a reaction from fans. "I can't wait for this," wrote one, while many more mirrored the statement.

Others added: "You guys look amazing together," and a third commented: "Love seeing these BTS photos and can’t wait to watch it."

The show is an adaptation of the book of the same name and focuses on a young couple - Eleanor and Alfred's characters, Evie and Pete - who move and strike up a friendship with their neighbors - Danny and Becka, played by Sam and Jessica.

However a night of passion between Evie and Danny has consequences. Expect plenty of twists and turns, lies, and secrets.

While fans are still hopeful that Sam will find love in real life, it's not with Jessica. The actress is in a longtime relationship with hairstylist, Sophie Roberts.

Sam melted hearts when he opened up about finding "the one" and referred to his on-screen romance with his Outlander wife, Caitriona Balfe.

He confessed to People: "I've done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected, but, so far, I'm still looking.

"I would like to emulate some of Jamie's qualities," he added about his character in the show. "He's very loyal and quite stubborn. The love that Jamie has for Claire [Caitriona's character] – it would be amazing to find something like that myself.

"Maybe I will find someone eventually," before joking: "I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I'm screwed."

