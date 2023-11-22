All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special announces crossover with beloved show

All Creatures Great and Small has announced a very exciting Christmas special, and we love the joining up of two of our favourite things! It has been announced that a one-off episodes of All Creatures Great and Small Meets The Yorkshire Vet is coming to Channel 5 – and we couldn’t be more excited!

The one-hour special will bring together key cast members from both shows to celebrate the beloved drama and reality show. The Yorkshire Vet features the real-life James Herriot’s apprentice, Peter Wright, and tells modern-day tales of All Creatures Great and Small through the vets, farmers and pet owners.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small teases dramatic Christmas special as Helen goes into labour

The synopsis reads: “This special show will see Yorkshire Vets, Peter Wright and Shona Searson, enter the world of Darrowby with exclusive behind the scenes access to the filming of the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas episode with actors Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot) and Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot). We will also see Peter step in front of the camera as he appears as an extra in the drama.”

© Channel 5 Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Samuel West in All Creatures Great and Small

It continues: “Later in the show, Sam West (Siegfried Farnon) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall), enter the world of The Yorkshire Vet, discovering the real people behind their characters, with visits to some of the now well-known haunts, including the real Drovers Arms.“

Speaking about the new project, Commissioning Editor Greg Barnett said: “Both these series command huge audiences and we couldn’t resist putting the actors and the actual Herriot trainee and team together to create some heart-warming and entertaining TV.

© Channel 5 Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small

“In sort of a ‘job swap’ way, viewers will get to see behind the scenes at this year's Christmas special whilst some of the actors experience Skeldale Practice first-hand and get taken to a couple of James Herriot’s favourite places. It’s a real Christmas treat.”

The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter added: “It’s going to be great introducing Sam West to people who knew Donald Sinclair, the real person who inspired his character Siegfried Farnon.”

© Channel 5 The cast of All Creatures Great and Small

Melanie Darlastan, Exec Producer for GroupM Motion Entertainment, said: “It’s a privilege to have been working with Daisybeck Studios on The Yorkshire Vet right from the very start. This Christmas special promises to be a real treat for all animal lovers and a celebration of two brilliant shows.” We can’t wait to watch it!