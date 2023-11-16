All Creatures Great and Small teases dramatic Christmas special as Helen goes into labour

Series four of All Creatures Great and Small might have come to an end after six weeks of cosy autumn viewing, but thankfully it won't be long until we're back in Darrowby for the upcoming Christmas special – and it's set to be a dramatic one.

In a teaser trailer shared by the show's official X account, James starts his bomber training as Helen prepares to give birth. Watch the trailer in the video below.

WATCH: The teaser trailer for All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special

The new clip shows James in action at training camp before he phones home with an update for Helen. "They're transferring me to Brize Norton to start bomber training," he says, to which his worried wife responds: "So when you finish your training you'll be flying over there?"

Elsewhere in the teaser, Helen admits to Mrs Hall that she's apprehensive about going into labour. "I don't think I'm ready," she says.

The housekeeper reassures her: "Well, neither did any of the women who came before you and yet here we all are."

© Channel 5 Will James and Helen welcome their first baby in the Christmas special?

In a later snippet, James asks a senior officer if he can go home to see his pregnant wife. His boss quickly shuts him down, telling him: "Should I let everyone who gets a woman knocked up run gallivanting across the country?"

The final moment teases the arrival of Helen and James' new baby as the expectant mum grips her baby bump before exclaiming: "I think it's started!"

© Channel 5 A release date for the Christmas special has yet to be announced

Fans of the show reacted to the trailer on social media, with many sharing their excitement over the upcoming festive special. One person wrote: "I'm already missing this glorious series, roll on Christmas!!!" while another added: "Can't wait to see this and find out how much Siegfried and Mrs Hall will be involved in delivering Helen's baby. And if James makes it home in time."

While Channel 5 has yet to announce the air date for the Christmas special, the festive episode typically airs on the 23 or 24 of December.

What happened in the series 4 finale?

While the finale of season four ended on a heartwarming note, the episode wasn't without dramatic moments.

With James having left for the RAF, Helen was left feeling a little useless at Skeldale House so decided to move back to her family home to help her father, Richard, with the farm work.

After being met with resistance from her dad, who refused to let her muck in, Helen was left questioning why he was being overprotective of her.

© Channel 5 Helen discovered a heartbreaking family secret

She soon discovered the reason behind her father's "mollycoddling" when he revealed that he and Helen's mum had lost a child many years ago.

Later in the episode, Helen became concerned about the welfare of her baby, prompting Siegfried to investigate with his stethoscope. After laying the mum-to-be down in a barn, Siegfried reassured Helen that all was well as he listened to the baby's heartbeat.

Elsewhere, Mrs Hall faced a tough decision about her life in Darrowby after Gerald asked her to leave the town and move to the Lake District with him.

© Channel 5 Anna and Gerald parted ways following a tough decision

Despite her affection for Gerald, Mrs Hall couldn't face leaving Skeldale House and decided to end their relationship.

The episode closed on an uplifting note, however, as student vet Richard helped Siegfried operate on Richard's unwell calf, Smokey, and saved his life.