Strictly's Dianne Buswell comments on incredible milestone in latest post – details

Dianne Buswell may have been emotional on Sunday's results show, when she and celebrity partner Bobby Brazier showed their relief at making it through the dance-off.

She was in a more upbeat mood on Wednesday, though, when she answered a series of questions in a Instagram Q&A.

When one of her followers asked her how she felt about making it through a dance-off for the first time in all her years on the show, Dianne couldn't hide her delight.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell addresses romance rumours following 'near-kiss' with Bobby Brazier

In answer to the question which read: "How was finally winning a dance off?" The dancer posted an image of herself and Bobby mid-Jive and penned: "I was so happy! I don't want this to end [praying emoji]".

The star's boyfriend, Joe Sugg, was clearly so proud of his partner as he penned a heartfelt message to Dianne after she broke down in tears during Sunday night's result show.

© Instagram Dianne had never survived a dance-off before

Dianne and Bobby ended up in the dreaded dance-off against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington and although they made it through to week nine, the pro was overcome with emotion during the tense moment.

YouTuber and TV presenter Joe, who met and fell in love with Dianne when he appeared on the BBC Latin and Ballroom show himself back in 2018, took to his Instagram to share a series of photos alongside his beau from their weekend in Blackpool, writing about how relieved he was.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Joe is so supportive of his girlfriend

"Well... I have no fingernails left. (And 6+ hours of stress apparently) Thanks, Blackpool. Very proud [love red-heart emoji] and relived [laughing-face emoji]." Dianne responded to Joe's post, writing in the comment section: "Bless you sat in the audience with your hands covering your face."

Another fan said: "They didn't deserve to be in the bottom two," as a third commented: "The highs and lows of Strictly, it's bad enough for us, god knows what it's like for you!" During the moment Bobby and Dianne and Angela and Kai were awaiting their fate, Dianne was seen visibly emotional and she buried her head into Bobby's chest, clearly overwhelmed by the tension.

© BBC Viewers were shocked to see the pair in the bottom two

They were voted through unanimously by all four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before Dianne broke her silence and revealed how grateful she was to have made it through to another week.

"Extremely grateful for another chance to dance and to show you what this amazing boy can do. I don't take any day or dance for granted. I want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for Bobby and we appreciate it more than you know.

© BBC The Jive gained Bobby's highest score of 35

"Despite a dance-off, that was Bobby's highest score and he is improving week on week. "He started this thing with zero experience so what he has achieved is pretty incredible. We have something pretty special for you all this week coming up".

Meanwhile, broadcaster Angela shared her thoughts on being voted out of the competition. She said on social media: "Well, what an adventure it has been. I'm not sure I have the words quite yet to describe just how incredible Strictly is but I am so proud to have made it to Blackpool week."