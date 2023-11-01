Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell fans react to photo of 'baby' scan

Joe Sugg nearly left fans speechless on Tuesday when he shared a photo of himself proudly holding a sonogram whilst celebrating Halloween - but all was not as it seemed.

At first glance, the framed scan in his hands could have been mistaken for a real-life baby scan, meaning that he and his Strictly Come Dancing girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, would be welcoming their first child together. However, on closer inspection, the scan was in fact of an alien.

The scan confused fans!

Captioning the slew of photos, he penned: "This year for Halloween I went as Gilbert Kane from the movie Alien and.. SURPRISE!! little one coming soon [pink heart emoji]. I'm 'Bursting' with excitement…" alongside an alien emoji.

Friends and fans rushed in with messages for the YouTuber, some still not realising that the scan wasn't real. "Holy [expletive] I was screaming for a minute," one responded. Meanwhile, a second penned: "I GOT SO CONFUSED thinking you are NOT announcing a little human like this".

Joe was in full swing of his Halloween celebrations

A third replied: "Oh god that sounded so genuine for a second there Joe you're gonna confuse a lot of people," alongside a string of laughing face emojis.

Joe and Dianne have been together for five years. They announced their relationship following their partnership on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018.

© Photo: Instagram The couple moved out of their Sussex home earlier this year

Since then their relationship has gone from strength to strength and they now live in a lavish £3.5 million fairytale Brighton home.

The duo relocated there in July this year leaving behind their £1.5 million home in Sussex. The move may have surprised fans as their four-bedroom Sussex abode appeared to be the perfect place to expand their family one day.

© Photo: Instagram The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

In an interview with Women's Health, Dianne revealed that the couple has plans to start a family at some stage. "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."

Dianne has been strutting her stuff on Strictly Come Dancing and Joe couldn't be more supportive whether it be from live in the audience or watching at home.

This year, Dianne is paired with Bobby Brazier and so far, they have taken the competition by storm.

The ballroom champion shared a photo alongside her partner after making it through to week seven: "THANK YOU to everybody who has supported us on our Strictly story! It means so much to see that people enjoy watching us dance it really is the best feeling to bring joy to others.

"Bobs you're doing so so well coach buzz is blown away from your improvement and progress and just the way you give my vision of the dance so much life and energy always new week new dance (I'm very excited for this one ) What dance do you think we're doing?"