Strictly star’s famous dad reveals why he wouldn’t take part in show after son’s stint

The famous dad of a Strictly Come Dancing star has said that he would never take part in the dancing competition as he wouldn’t want to “steal” his son’s thunder by also having a go at showing off his moves on the famous dancefloor.

Jeff Brazier, who looked on proudly as his son Bobby was runner-up on the hit BBC competition back in 2023, spoke about whether he’d ever take part. Appearing on This Morning, he said: “Bobby’s been there, it’s his thing.

"I feel like to step into that world would almost be to sort of steal his thunder slightly. That was Bob's thing and I want to leave it to him… I’ve got plenty of things that I really enjoy doing, I've got lots of exciting projects moving forward and I'll stay in my lane, I think.”

He continued: “But I don't think that going on Strictly would be right for me right now.”

Jeff Brazier and Bobby Brazier's snazzy living room on Celebrity Gogglebox

Instead of following in his son’s footsteps, the pair, instead, are set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox together, with Jeff joking about some of their shocking chats during filming, saying: “Oh, my God, I mean, it might not air and I wouldn't want to say it, but, yeah, it was a little bit wild and it was, yeah, something I won't repeat. I was like, ‘Really?!’ I think your kids always shock you, especially when you've got young boys, young men, should I say.

"But, every now and again, they just sort of drop something in and they'll be like, ‘Guess what I did last night?’ And you're always like, ‘Oh, really? Okay, maybe I didn't want to know.’ But it's good he feels he can tell me anything."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Bobby and Jeff Brazier at NTAs

Jeff was nothing but supportive of Bobby, who he shares with the late TV personality Jade Goody, during his time on Strictly, where he was partnered with Dianne Buswell. Speaking to the camera about his dad, Bobby said: “As a family we are very tight, we have had to be as loss has made us grow closer. To be someone that my dad is proud of is everything.”

Jeff added: “I'm the one who gets to bring the boys up I'm the one who gets to watch him on Strictly and it brings so much joy to my life, I'm very, very grateful for that.”