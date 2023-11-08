Strictly star Dianne Buswell responds to Bobby Brazier 'passion' comment after shutting down rumours

Dianne Buswell replied to a devoted Strictly fan on social media on Wednesday after they shared their opinion on her and dance partner Bobby Brazier's most recent performance.

Re-posting a screenshot of their comment, which was shared on that evening's episode of It Takes Two, the glamorous redhead was quick to respond to the viewer's opinion.

They said, in a comment read out by co-host Janette Manrara: "I absolutely LOVED this! Not sure what the judges saw but I thought this flowed [amazingly] and had so much passion!! For a complete novice to complete this after just four days is phenomenal!"

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell addresses romance rumours following 'near-kiss' with Bobby Brazier

Dianne responded with a red heart emoji as well as the caption: "It's the truth tho!!"

The dance professional and her celebrity partner have sparked rumours about their relationship over the last few weeks, especially since their Argentine Tango on Saturday night, which saw some viewers convinced the pair almost kissed at the end of the routine.

© Instagram Dianne shared her gratitude for the kind comment

But Dianne shut down speculation about any romance between her and Bobby during an appearance on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain. Host Susanna Reid addressed the rumours as she spoke about the duo's epic performance.

"There's nothing untoward going on here, it's just the dancing," said the journalist, prompting Dianne, 34, to confirm that there's no romantic connection between herself and Bobby. "Exactly, it is," the dancer said. "I think the thing that I love so much about dancing is being able to tell a story. It's like acting, isn't it?" she asked.

© BBC Bobby and Dianne's Argentine Tango impressed viewers

The Australian added: "We obviously did the dance the correct way if that's what's being said because that is the Argentine Tango." Since Saturday's show, fans have been quick to defend the pair amidst the romance rumours.

One person wrote on social media. "Isn't dancing about telling a story and acting? And that's exactly what they're doing and must be doing it extremely well if you're reading more into it."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The duo have denied romance rumours

A second added: "Can people stop repeatedly commenting on their partnership please? It makes me feel uncomfortable for them so I can't imagine how it's making Dianne and Bobby feel…"

Dianne and Bobby have clearly formed a close bond over the past few weeks, and have been there for each other through the highs and lows of the competition.

© BBC The pair have supported each other throughout the competition

Last month, the pair admitted that it had been an emotional week, and Dianne thanked the EastEnders star for his support. When asked by Claudia Winkleman how it felt to close the show with their electric Tango, Bobby said: "Just emotional. It's been so, so emotional all week."

Dianne added: "It was really difficult. I pushed you musically. That song is not easy to hear and you worked so hard to be able to hear the music. But he's just been a massive rock this week, so thank you," she added, looking visibly teary.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne are so loved-up

Off-screen, Dianne is supported by her boyfriend Joe Sugg. The lovebirds began dating back in 2018 after being partnered up on season 16 of the BBC show.