BBC Breakfast viewers concerned as Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt abruptly taken off air

BBC Breakfast viewers were left in confusion after the show was abruptly cut and the channel switched to BBC News after the hosts were evacuated from the building during an evacuation.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were hosting the show when the interruption took place, leading fans to take to social media to discuss the interruption, with one writing: "Just watching the report about Concorde and it suddenly switched to BBC News," while another person added: "Salford building being evacuated.. five live also gone off the air."

Fortunately, the interruption didn’t take too long for the hosts to return to our screens, with Naga explaining: "You're returning to BBC Breakfast. Apologies, we had an evacuation in the building, but we are back now with you to keep you up to date with the latest in the news." We’re glad that everything worked out in the end!

It has been a very busy time for Naga, who recently revealed that she would be hosting another show as well as her role on the hugely popular breakfast show. Naga is set to guest present an upcoming episode of Have I Got News For You, where she will be joined by presenter Richard Osman and comedian Maisie Adam.

She also presenters the popular BBC One documentary series, Claimed and Shamed, which follows investigators as they track down people committing fraud and exposing scams - as well as insurance fraud.

The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations. Naga Munchetty



The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch. Sally Nugent



Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021. Jon Kay



The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign. Carol Kirkwood



Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years. Nina Warhurst



Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent. Ben Thompson



Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News. John Watson



John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

The star has previously opened up about her struggle with adenomyosis can occasionally make her job challenging. Speaking on her BBC Radio 5 show, she said: "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

She added that she once had to leave a show over the pain, saying: "I just said, 'I have to leave'. And I went to the loo and I thought I was going to pass out, but I threw up and then just came back."

Speaking about the condition with Vicky Pattinson to members of Parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee, Vicky added: "I was always told exactly the same thing: 'This is PMS. This is what women go through. Every other woman in the world is dealing with this'. I can't tell you how many times I got told, 'They'll [symptoms] get worse as you get older, this is just natural'. And you believe it. You absolutely believe it and you believe that you're weak, that you can't cope with what every other woman is coping with."