BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty missing from show in latest presenter shake-up
BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty absent from show in latest presenter shake-up

Nina Warhurst filled in alongside Charlie Stayt

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Naga Munchetty was missing from her usual spot on the BBC Breakfast sofa on Thursday morning. While the journalist usually fronts the show alongside Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays, she was replaced by business presenter Nina Warhurst, who stepped in for her co-star. 

While the hosts didn't address the reason for Naga's absence, Nina has often filled in for the main presenters since returning to the show in January. The star was away for seven months on maternity leave and welcomed her third baby, a daughter named Nancy, with her husband Ted in July. 

Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst© BBC
Nina Warhurst filled in for Naga Munchetty on Thursday

When Naga's not on our screens on BBC Breakfast, she can be heard on BBC 5 Live from Mondays to Wednesdays in the mid-morning slot. Although, BBC News correspondent Nick Eardley filled in for Naga on Wednesday. 

The journalist's absence comes almost a year after she first opened up about her debilitating womb condition, adenomyosis, which causes the lining of the womb to grow into the muscles of the womb. 

Naga Munchetty looks concerned as she attends a panel discussion© Getty
Naga Munchetty opened up about her womb condition in May 2023

She shared her diagnosis with her BBC Radio 5 Live listeners in May 2023, revealing she lives with constant pain. 

WATCH: Naga Munchetty opens up about adenomyosis diagnosis

"Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain," explained the 49-year-old. "In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

She went on to recall one occasion when her husband, James Haggar, had to phone an ambulance during the night after she was "writhing around and moaning and screaming in pain".

Naga revealed her diagnosis on her BBC Radio 5 Live show © Instagram
Naga revealed her diagnosis on her BBC Radio 5 Live show

Naga isn't the only star who's been absent from BBC Breakfast recently. Carol Kirkwood returned to the programme this week after spending a few days holidaying on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall and in Dartmouth, Devon. 

Upon her return, fans expressed their concern for the star after noticing her "cold". One person penned: "Hey Carol, like me that cold, doesn't seem to want to go away. I hope you feel better soon," while another added: "Good morning Carol you still sound [like] you have a bit of a cold."

Carol Kirkwood on BBC Breakfast© BBC/James Stack
Carol Kirkwood returned to the show this week after a week off

A third person remarked: "Sounds as though you have a cold today." 

Other viewers, however, were simply pleased to see Carol back on their screens, with one person writing: "Good morning Carol, great to have you back!" penned one fan.

