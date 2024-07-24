Carol Kirkwood reveals unexpected revelation from 'perfect' winter wedding

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter tied the knot with her partner Steve Randall at Cliveden House in Berkshire and opened up about her big day on Tuesday's edition of The One Show.
The 62-year-old appeared on the programme, hosted by Alex Jones and Anita Rani, to promote her new romance novel, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and opened up about her own love life.
Host Alex Jones said: "Your real life Carol has been very romantic since we last met. You got married in December, you say the weather wasn't on your side, which is terrible when you work in weather but you looked super happy and super beautiful.
"How's it all going?" she asked, to which Carol responded: "Fabulously and I couldn't be happier."
"It was the perfect day, it was a small intimate wedding, it was beautiful and very romantic," Carol continued. "But there was a storm, can you believe it? Storm Gerrit.
Sharing her fears about the weather on the lead-up to her big day, she said: "When we booked it, obviously it was a bit in advance and we didn't know there was going to be a storm. I was watching it in the lead up to the wedding and thinking 'No!' but on the actual day we didn't even notice."
MORE BBC BREAKFAST STARS
Carol and Steve first met at a work function back in 2017 and were initially just friends before turning their relationship romantic.
"Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," Carol said at Good Housekeeping Live Live in November last year.
Steve popped the question in 2022, with Carol sharing the exciting news live on BBC Breakfast. Watch the moment in the video below.
Detailing the special moment in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Carol explained that the couple were enjoying a picnic by the river near their home in Berkshire when Steve got down on one knee. "Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed," Carol told us. "At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"
The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters
Charlie Stayt
The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
Naga Munchetty
The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
Sally Nugent
Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
Jon Kay
The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
Carol Kirkwood
Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
Nina Warhurst
Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
Ben Thompson
Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
John Watson
John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage