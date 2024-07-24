Carol Kirkwood reveals unexpected revelation from 'perfect' winter wedding

Carol Kirkwood has opened up about her "perfect" winter wedding in December last year, revealing that her big day was hit by Storm Gerrit.

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter tied the knot with her partner Steve Randall at Cliveden House in Berkshire and opened up about her big day on Tuesday's edition of The One Show.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood joined Tom Allen on The One Show on Tuesday

The 62-year-old appeared on the programme, hosted by Alex Jones and Anita Rani, to promote her new romance novel, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and opened up about her own love life.

Host Alex Jones said: "Your real life Carol has been very romantic since we last met. You got married in December, you say the weather wasn't on your side, which is terrible when you work in weather but you looked super happy and super beautiful.

"How's it all going?" she asked, to which Carol responded: "Fabulously and I couldn't be happier."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve wed in December last year

"It was the perfect day, it was a small intimate wedding, it was beautiful and very romantic," Carol continued. "But there was a storm, can you believe it? Storm Gerrit.

Sharing her fears about the weather on the lead-up to her big day, she said: "When we booked it, obviously it was a bit in advance and we didn't know there was going to be a storm. I was watching it in the lead up to the wedding and thinking 'No!' but on the actual day we didn't even notice."

© Twitter The couple's big day was hit by a storm

Carol and Steve first met at a work function back in 2017 and were initially just friends before turning their relationship romantic.

"Steve came into my life when I was already very happy, I didn't need a man in my life — but I want him in my life — and that's the difference," Carol said at Good Housekeeping Live Live in November last year.

Steve popped the question in 2022, with Carol sharing the exciting news live on BBC Breakfast. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Detailing the special moment in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Carol explained that the couple were enjoying a picnic by the river near their home in Berkshire when Steve got down on one knee. "Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed," Carol told us. "At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"