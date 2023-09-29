BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty missing from sofa after hitting back at criticism

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty is taking a break from the iconic red sofa. While the journalist, 48, typically hosts Friday's programme, fans were surprised to see Charlie Stayt teamed up with royal correspondent, Sarah Campbell, in the latest presenter shakeup.
Sarah, who has filled in for Naga before, has appeared more frequently on BBC Breakfast this month, with Naga using her annual leave for a trip to Scotland recently.
During Friday's episode, neither Charlie nor Sarah addressed their co-stars' absence from the show, however, as a keen golfer herself, we're wondering if Naga might be taking some time away to enjoy the first day of the Ryder Cup!
The TV star's absence comes just days after she hit back at criticism from a listener who tuned into her BBC Radio 5 Live show on Wednesday.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Naga responded to a negative comment that read: "Tune into @Emmabarnett @BBCWomansHour now for some man bashing and then @bbc5live from 11am for a phone in on why men are [expletive] with @TVNaga01."
Responding with wit, Naga simply quipped: "Thanks for the free Ad. x."
Shortly after the exchange, fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for the journalist, with one person writing: "Nothing but [love heart emoji] for Naga, a simple put down so eloquently put," while another commented: "Naga's subtlety, oozing class."
Naga's co-star Victoria Valentine also commented. "Pity I missed it!" she wrote.
Naga, who has been a regular presenter on BBC Breakfast since 2014, has previously addressed the criticism that she often faces from fans, and she revealed that her dress sense on the show is typically the prime target.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Naga explained that she receives far more criticism over her appearance than her co-star Charlie Stayt. "I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to," she said.
"Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes. So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."
The broadcaster also shared a defiant response to online abuse during a previous interview with the Daily Mirror. "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine - but I'm not there to be abused," she said.
"You don't abuse someone while they're doing their job and you don't make racist, sexist or bigoted comments. If someone says, 'She did a bad job of that interview, I've come away and not understood anything', I would go back and re-examine that interview. Racist and sexist stuff, I just think, 'You're an idiot.'"