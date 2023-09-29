BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty like you've never her: take look back at early career

Naga Munchetty appears on our screens regularly on BBC Breakfast to bring us the most important headlines from all over the globe. The broadcaster, 48, is no stranger to television and news reporting due to her many years working at the BBC and, prior to that, at other major channels.

Find out more about Naga's early career up until the present day and her life away from her journalistic career below…

WATCH: Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt in tense moment

Naga Munchetty's early career

After graduating University, Naga began her journalism career working at newspapers including the Evening Standard and the Observer.

Naga then moved into broadcast journalism where she picked up credits and experience working for huge names like Reuters and Bloomberg. She also has experience working at Channel 4 News as a reporter.

In 2010, Naga joined the BBC and she hasn't looked back! Check out this photo of Naga taking part in a charity talent show named 'Newsroom's Got Talent', rocking a different look to her BBC Breakfast look! We think Naga looks like a total professional on the stage.

© Danny Martindale/ITN Naga Munchetty from BBC News perform on stage during Betfair's 'Newsroom's Got Talent' in 2010

Naga Munchetty's later career

Naga began working for BBC World News and started reporting early morning bulletins for the general news channel before appearing regularly alongside fellow broadcaster Charlie Stayt.

The journalist has certainly landed brilliant scoops and interviews in her broadcasting career. According to her BBC profile, she's grilled countless political names including Hillary Clinton and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

© BBC Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

But Naga is never afraid to enjoy the lighter side of the job! Naga and Charlie's recent stand-in, Ben Thompson, showed a viral video recently a man being hit by a pigeon and Naga's reaction was hilarious.

Naga's lost her composure somewhat during the programme due to laughing, and she even re-posted the funny video on X, formerly known as Twitter, followed by some laughing-face emojis. Fans reacted to Naga's post, with one person writing: "Just seen you lose it with the pigeon video - a good laugh is a great way to start the day x."

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty's life away from the BBC

When Naga's not busy working on the BBC, she's a keen golfer. More recently, the TV star took a well-earned break from her presenting duties and enjoyed a golfing trip to Scotland with some friends. Sharing some snaps from her trip on Instagram, she captioned the post: "A week in my happy place. Great fun, amazing weather and lots of golf to contend with. Felt fabulous to be somewhere so peaceful and full of laughter with friends."

© Instagram Naga is a keen golfer

Meanwhile, away from her career and hobbies, she can be found at home with her husband, James Haggar, who she married in 2004.