Naga Munchetty's new presenting role away from BBC Breakfast revealed

Naga Munchetty has landed a new presenting gig away from the BBC Breakfast sofa.

The journalist, who is a regular fixture on BBC One every Thursday to Saturday morning alongside Charlie Stayt, is set to guest present an upcoming episode of Have I Got News For You.

Joining Naga as panellists are presenter Richard Osman and comedian Maisie Adam.

© Hat Trick Productions Naga Munchetty is set to guest host Have I Got News For You

This isn't the first time Naga has guest-hosted the BBC quiz show. The 48-year-old first appeared on the programme back in June, alongside panellists Baroness Ruth Davidson and comedian Hugh Dennis.

For those unfamiliar with the format, the show features two teams, one always captained by Ian Hislop and the other by Paul Merton. The team captains and their guest panelists must answer questions on various news stories from the week prior.

Since Angus Deayton's departure as host in 2002, the show has been fronted by different celebrities each week, with stars such as Martin Clunes and David Tennant having presented in the past.

© Hat Trick Productions Richard Osman will appear as a panellist

Following Naga's debut on the programme in the summer, viewers praised her hosting skills and called for the journalist's return.

One person wrote on social media: "Have I got news for you Naga. You were superb in your presenting role. A very talented lady," while another tweeted: "Naga as permanent host please. Brilliantly funny with great chemistry with Paul and Ian."

A third person commented: "Give the person who thought of getting Naga to host a raise-absolutely excellent choice."

© BBC Naga is best known for hosting BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt

Have I Got News For You isn't Naga's only presenting role away from BBC Breakfast. As well as her role on the current affairs show, Naga is also known as the host of the BBC One documentary series, Claimed and Shamed.

Since 2019, Naga has fronted the hidden camera series, which follows a team of investigators as they hunt down suspected fraudsters and expose the growing problem of insurance fraud.

© Curve Media Naga presents the BBC One show Claimed and Shamed

Naga's new presenting gig comes just a month after she spoke to members of Parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee about living with adenomyosis.

The journalist explained how her symptoms had not been taken seriously, with doctors telling the BBC Breakfast presenter to "suck it up'".

Adenomyosis​ is a condition that causes the lining of the womb to grow into the muscles of the womb.

Naga first opened up about the condition back in May on her BBC Radio 5 Live show. "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain," she told her listeners. "Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

She recalled one occasion when her husband had to phone an ambulance during the night after she was "writhing around and moaning and screaming in pain".