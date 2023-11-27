Strictly viewers saying the same thing about Giovanni Pernice in 'best-ever' pro dance

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice and his fellow professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova delivered a sensational Whodunnit-style routine to open Sunday's results show – and viewers are saying the same thing about Giovanni.

In the Hollywood-set performance, Kai played a detective on the hunt for a diamond necklace that was stolen from a famous movie star, portrayed by Nadiya. Meanwhile, Giovanni played a suspect and Nadiya's gangster ex-lover.

© Guy Levy The Strictly Come Dancing pros performed a Whodunnit-style routine

Viewers were over the moon to see Giovanni front and centre on the ballroom floor and took to social media to express how much they've missed seeing him since he left the competition in week five.

One person wrote: "Love seeing Gio back doing what he does," while another added: "Great to see Giovanni back, loved his character."

A third person commented: "Love, love, love seeing Gio back on dance floor again doing what he knows best! A fabulous group dance!" while another remarked: "Miss seeing Gio every week competing."

Many viewers also praised the routine as a whole, with some hailing it as one of the best group dances in the series.

© BBC Giovanni Pernice played a gangster in the performance

One person wrote: "Favourite group number loved it," while another added: "This has to be the best group dance ever. I loved it."

Another applauded dancers and real-life couple Kai and Nadiya, penning: "I loved this group dance! And it was lovely seeing Kai and Nadiya dancing together."

Giovanni hasn't appeared in the competition since week five, which is when his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington pulled out of the show due to personal reasons.

© Ray Burniston Amanda Abbington pulled out of the show in week five

The Sherlock star expressed her regret in a post to Instagram that read: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside."

She went on to thank the "incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me", as well as those who supported her, adding: "I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further."

MORE: Giovanni Pernice showcases close bond with Rose Ayling-Ellis with special message

SEE: Strictly's Amanda Abbington's £17k engagement ring following whirlwind proposal after 30-minute date

Giovanni also took to social media with a statement. Alongside a photo of him and Amanda backstage during Movies Week, the 33-year-old penned in the caption: "Amanda... I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love."

© Giovanni Pernice/Instagram Giovanni shared his sadness in a statement on social media

Ahead of the pair's first performance in week one, there were reports that Amanda and Giovanni had fallen out.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington open up about their close bond

The actress was quick to shut down the rumours in a video filmed in her dressing room just hours before the live show. "Just stop it, stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive]. Shut up, it's [expletive], so [expletive] off," she said, seemingly referencing feud rumours.

"You know who I'm talking to as well. Come on, jog on, it's nonsense and you know it's nonsense. It's all good."