Exclusive: Meghan Markle's Suits costar Rachael Harris hints at reboot appearance

Suits star Rachael Harris has hinted that she may be returning for the upcoming reboot.

Rachael was an original member of the cast playing the recurring role of Sheila Sasz, the love interest of Louis Litt, played by Rick Hoffman, and speaking to HELLO! at the Women In Film Honors in LA on November 30, Rachael teased there have "been talks" about how the original cast members may be involved in the new series.

"There's already been little bits of talk about that so we'll see," the actress coyly admitted when asked about the reboot. When asked if former co-stars – including Meghan Markle -- would be taking part, she revealed that although she can't speak for them directly, she has remained in touch with them all: "I can't speak for any of them but I still see them all the time – Sarah Rafferty is a great friend, and Rick Hoffman is so wonderful. I would kill to work with any of them, they're all great."

© Monica Schipper Rachael Harris attends the 2023 WIF Honors

In November it was revealed that main cast members Patrick J. Adams, Dule Hill and Sarah would reunite for a panel at the 2023 ATX Festival. But Rachael admitted that, surprisingly, she has not yet been invited.

"I haven't been invited, maybe this will lead to an invite, maybe I'll get an invite ? But that reunion will be great for sure," the mom-of-one said.

Suits final season trailer

The show ran for eight years between 2011 and 2019, but found a global audience in 2023 when it joined Netflix; the show spent a record-breaking 12 consecutive weeks as the #1 series on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart.

Rachael praised the access streaming sites give to old shows, referencing the new fanbase her other series, Lucifer, also received when it was saved from cancellation by Netflix.

"Lucifer also really took off when we moved to Netflix, but with Suits, I have people now that are 15 and 16 are coming up to me and saying, 'Oh my gosh, we love Suits,' so the great thing about streaming is that it can be a show that is almost 15-years-old, but it's brand new to so many people," Rachael revealed.

© USA Network Rachael and Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt in Suits season 7

It is unclear if Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, might join her former castmates next year at the festival; mom-of-two Meghan was a series regular starring as Rachel Zane.

In a recent appearance at Variety's Power of Women event on November 16, Meghan addressed Suits' renewed success, praising the cast.

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit", she observed.

"But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it," she continued, referencing the lengthy seasons that many shows are no longer given, and adding: "But good shows are everlasting."

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex nailed the quiet luxury trend at the Power of Women event

While she is no longer on the screen, Meghan has taken on the role of a producer through her and husband Prince Harry's company Archewell Productions, where they have been developing TV and film projects with Netflix.

"We have so many exciting things on the slate", the actress-turned-activist said. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it, too. It's really fun."