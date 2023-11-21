Suits reunion confirmed – but will Meghan Markle attend?

A Suits reunion has officially been confirmed, according to Deadline. Following the show's unprecedented resurgence on Netflix, members of the cast and crew are scheduled to attend the ATX TV Festival, which will run between May 30 and June 2, 2024.

Among them, showrunner Aaron Korsh, and stars Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Dulé Hill will participate in a retrospective panel, with further names to be announced. Naturally, fans have been left wondering if Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, might join her former cast mates next year, especially as she played a major character on the show. HELLO! has reached out to Meghan's reps for comment.

© Getty The cast of Suits will reunite in Austin, Texas

The Duchess, 42, retired from Suits when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2018. The show itself aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. While she is no longer an actress, she has taken on the role of a producer through the couple's company Archewell Productions, where they develop TV and film projects with Netflix.

© USA Network Meghan Markle is yet to confirm whether or not she will be attending

In a recent appearance at Variety's Power of Women event on November 16, Meghan addressed Suits' renewed success. After learning that the show had crossed 45 billion minutes streamed across Netflix and Peacock combined, Meghan replied: "Isn't that wild?"

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit", she observed, in reference to her role as paralegal Rachel Zane. "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

While Meghan has made no mention of the upcoming ATX TV Festival, it's clear that she has nothing but fond memories of her time on Suits, so we wouldn't rule out the possibility all together. Perhaps the star could make a Zoom-call appearance, if her schedule, which is currently dominated by her producing role at Archewell Productions, proves too busy.

© Jon Kopaloff Meghan recently spoke about the renewed success of Suits at Variety's Power of Women event

During her red carpet appearance last week, Meghan added that she has a number of new and "exciting" projects in the works, however, details are being kept under wraps for now.

MORE: Meghan Markle just wore another reasonably priced jewellery brand - shop now

READ: Meghan Markle makes rare comment about acting career as she teases ‘exciting things’

WATCH: Harry And Meghan - The Next Chapter

"We have so many exciting things on the slate", the actress-turned-activist said. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it, too. It's really fun."

When asked what inspired their new projects, Meghan looked pensive as she reflected that it was: "Things that make people feel – I was going say 'good,' but it's more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community."