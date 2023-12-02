Nigel Harman holds back tears on Strictly after detailing 'painful' A&E trip - watch

In a shock announcement hours before Strictly Come Dancing’s live quarter-final aired, the BBC announced that Nigel Harman and Katya Jones had withdrawn from the competition after sustaining an injury.

After sailing through to Musicals Week, which would have seen the Casualty star perform a Charleston to family favourite tune ‘Step In Time’ from Disney’s Mary Poppins, Nigel’s unexpected absence couldn’t have come as more of a disappointment to the star.

Breaking his silence during a segment on Saturday's show, Nigel, 50, revealed he had spent the afternoon in hospital, and issued a heartfelt reaction in response to his abrupt end to Strictly.

Nigel Harman holds back tears after detailing A&E trip

"I was leaping off a rostrum, and was about to be caught by some very handsome men, and as I flew I was Peter Pan, and as I landed I was in A&E," he explained, revealing he had broken his rib.

"It's quite painful," Nigel admitted. "This hasn't really sunk in. I've been avoiding Katya all day because that makes it really real as well."

© Guy Levy Nigel broke his rib during the dress rehearsal

Echoing Nigel’s pain, Katya, who would have reached her first quarter final in six years with the actor, held back tears as she said: "It's quite hard to talk right now, not going to lie. I have absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on the dancefloor.

"I know the reasons you did this was for your daughter and for your parents, and I know they would be very proud of you," she said.

© Guy Levy Nigel fought back tears as he thanked his dance partner Katya

Also fighting tears, Nigel replied: "Kat, the only reason I'm standing here is because of all the work you put in to me. You turn up every day with so many great ideas. You challenge me, you push me, you support me, you make me laugh."

The actor admitted he "couldn't even look" at his co star once she started to get upset. "You're part of me now," he said sweetly, clutching his rib.

© Guy Levy Nigel and Katya sailed through to the quarter finals

Confirming Nigel and Katya's absence at the beginning of Saturday night's show, Strictly host Claudia Winkleman said: "As you can see we only have four couples. Unfortuntaly Nigel has sustained an injury and is unable to remain in the competition. There will be no public vote this week."

The pair were amongst the favourites to reach the final, having never been made to perform in a dreaded dance off, and topping the leaderboard in the very first live show of this year’s season.

Speaking on Strictly's It Takes Two on Friday night, Nigel spoke of his excitement ahead of performing on Saturday.

© Guy Levy Nigel Harman and Katya Jones dancing the Salsa

"It's brilliant for her [Katya]. It's brilliant for us. It's musicals week as well which, for me, is a great week," he said. "I love musicals. We just feel really grateful to be here."