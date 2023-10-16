Katya Jones and Nigel Harman's Salsa has Strictly fans saying the same thing

Strictly stars Katya Jones and Nigel Harman not only impressed the judges with their jaw-dropping Salsa on Saturday night – viewers were blown away by their epic performance.

Taking to social media over the weekend, many fans applauded the duo and commended Katya for her incredible choreography.

Katya and Nigel wowed viewers on Saturday

One person wrote: "The choreography of Katya is simply world-class and second to none. And Nigel executes perfectly. Such a brilliant pairing!" while another added: "One of the best of the night. It deserved 9. They were super synchronized. And Katya is one of the best choreographers on the show."

A third fan commented: "These two are a wonderful pairing! Nigel can certainly dance and Katya's choreography is just brilliant!" while another added: "My winners! Loved it...and great choreography. Brilliant job to both."

© Guy Levy The pair danced the Salsa

Katya and Nigel scored an impressive 33 points from the judges on Saturday night. Their three 8s and a 9 placed them in second place on the leaderboard behind Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, and it's safe to say the couple were over the moon.

In an interview backstage, the pair expressed their delight over their score, with Katya saying: "We got a 9! Can you believe it? It feels so good."

Nigel added: "It feels amazing. A 9!"

© Guy Levy Nigel and Katya have been impressing viewers since week one

Praising her partner, Katya said: "I knew it, from the moment we started when you gave me that first small [hip] movement, I was like I see it, I'm ready for it."

The actor responded: "One thing I wanted to do was try and come out of my shell a bit. Come on then, next one!"

Things are certainly heating up in the competition, and while Layton topped the leaderboard with 37 points, the other celebs aren't far behind him. Nigel scored 33, followed by Adam Thomas with 32 and both Amanda Abbington and Angela Rippon with 31.

It was an eventful live show on Saturday and viewers couldn't help but notice two of the pro dancers looking a little upset.

Taking to X, fans noted that Karen Hauer, who has reportedly split from her husband of one year, Jordan Wyn-Jones, looked emotional after receiving criticism from the judges.

© Guy Levy Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin landed the top spot on the leaderboard

Meanwhile, fans expressed concern for Dianne Buswell, who held back tears during her post-dance interview. Chatting to Claudia Winkleman, she said her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier had been her "rock" during training last week.

© BBC Dianne Buswell held back tears on Saturday night

It wasn't just Saturday's episode that was eventful, however, as Sunday's results show saw another celebrity sent home by the judges.

Jody Cundy and his partner Jowita Przystal became the third couple to leave the competition after facing Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer in the dance-off.

Chatting to Tess about his time on the show, he said: "You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it.

© Guy Levy Jody Cundy CBE and Jowita Przystal went home on Sunday

"And just being able to dance and do something I've never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person," he added, praising Jowita for her support and motivation. "I've had an absolute blast."