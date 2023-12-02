Strictly LIVE: Musicals Week as it happens

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe recreate the magic of Wicked
Annabel and Johannes were pure magic! Telling a story with the Foxtrot, the duo danced to For Good from the hit musical Wicked. While judge Shirley Ballas warned Annabel to watch her frame, the tennis story was commended by all on her spectacular footwork. In the end, it was a score of 33, which is the highest scoring Foxtrot of the series.
Ellie Leach is the Belle of the ballroom
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola delivered another spellbinding performance. Inspired by the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast, the couple's quick step paid off – bagging them a respectable 36. In a rare feat, notoriously critical judge Craig Revel Horwood shocked the crowds after admitting that he "absolutely loved it."
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announce rule change
Following the news of Nigel Harman's exit for medical reasons, Claudia and Tess revealed that this week there will be no public vote tonight and no elimination this weekend. However, the judges will still be scoring, and those scores will be carried over.
Let the quarter-finals commence!
Good evening Strictly fans. Tonight we're in for a real treat as the quarter-finals kick off with Musicals Week. Ready and waiting with a glass of fizz? Me too – cheers!
Sadly, the BBC has confirmed that Nigel Harman has been forced to withdraw from tonight's competition, but, as all theatre fans know, the show must go on. So, without further ado, let's raise the curtain (and a glass) to the quarter-finals.
Cue the Strictly theme tune…