Strictly LIVE: the competition heats up for the quarter-finals

Live:Updated6m ago

Strictly LIVE: Musicals Week as it happens

The remaining couples take on the quarter-finals 

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 cast, 4 November 2023
6m ago

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe recreate the magic of Wicked

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe dance the Foxtrot© BBC
Annabel and Johannes danced the Foxtrot

Annabel and Johannes were pure magic! Telling a story with the Foxtrot, the duo danced to For Good from the hit musical Wicked. While judge Shirley Ballas warned Annabel to watch her frame, the tennis story was commended by all on her spectacular footwork. In the end, it was a score of 33, which is the highest scoring Foxtrot of the series. 

19m ago

Ellie Leach is the Belle of the ballroom

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola dancing a Beauty and the Beast quickstep© BBC
Ellie and Vito scored a 36 with their quickstep

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola delivered another spellbinding performance. Inspired by the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast, the couple's quick step paid off – bagging them a respectable 36. In a rare feat, notoriously critical judge Craig Revel Horwood shocked the crowds after admitting that he "absolutely loved it." 

25m ago

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announce rule change

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly weekly 11© BBC
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman made an announcement

Following the news of Nigel Harman's exit for medical reasons, Claudia and Tess revealed that this week there will be no public vote tonight and no elimination this weekend. However, the judges will still be scoring, and those scores will be carried over. 

1h ago

Let the quarter-finals commence!

Good evening Strictly fans. Tonight we're in for a real treat as the quarter-finals kick off with Musicals Week. Ready and waiting with a glass of fizz? Me too – cheers! 

Sadly, the BBC has confirmed that Nigel Harman has been forced to withdraw from tonight's competition, but, as all theatre fans know, the show must go on. So, without further ado, let's raise the curtain (and a glass) to the quarter-finals. 

Cue the Strictly theme tune…

