BBC presenter says she’s 'so sorry' in statement after live TV moment goes viral

BBC presenter Maryam Moshiri has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologise for making a rude hand gesture live on air. During the program, Maryam was caught giving the middle finger to the camera and pulling a funny face before she realised that she was on air and professionally read the news.
Posting an explanation about the moment, which swiftly went viral on social media, she wrote: "Hey everyone, yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.
"I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one. When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera.
"It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates."
Her amused followers were quick to reply, with one writing: "Don’t worry about it! Clear you were only having a moment of levity with crew," while another person added: "I mean it ain't that serious..it's hilarious. I don't think there is a need for apology."
Others weren’t quite so impressed, with one writing: "This isn’t satire, an actual BBC News presenter got caught giving the middle finger live. Maryam Moshiri summing up the professionalism currently at the BBC." Another person added: "Presenter Maryam Moshiri - summing up BBC professionalism and integrity in action. This is what you pay your licence fee for."
Either way, the image has swiftly picked up in popularity of social media, becoming a popular meme among users, with one fan even suggested that Maryam make it her new profile picture on Twitter.