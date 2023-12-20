Call the Midwife star Leonie Elliott reveals if Lucille will return to show - exclusive

While we’re so excited for the Call the Midwife Christmas special, the show will definitely be missing a key member of the cast, as Leonie Elliott bowed out of the show, saying goodbye to her character, Lucille Anderson. Chatting to HELLO! on A Right Royal Podcast, Leonie discussed the show’s first Christmas special, how it would feel “strange” not to be in it, and whether Lucille will be back in Poplar one day!

Chatting to HELLO!, Leonie said: “It is really strange! When you've been a part of such a special show for so long, this will be my first Christmas special watching it without Lucille being in it. So it will feel strange but I'll definitely be tuning in to see what the guys have been up to, what they're doing in Poplar.”

WATCH: Lucille left Poplar to look after her mental health

She also spoke about Lucille’s potential return to the show one day, she said: “I don't know. Look, never say never. We don't know if Lucille will return. Probably not now for the foreseeable future, but I'm just so pleased that I got to have so much fun on that show and play someone who's really struck a chord with people and everyone has really taken Lucille into their heart. So I'm really pleased about that!”

© Matt Towers Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson and Barry McCarthy as Tommy Woodleigh

Leonie, who recently read a poem during the Princess of Wales’ carol service, also opened up about her thoughts on her on-screen husband Cyril Robinson’s future on the show. When asked if she thinks he’ll find love again, she said: “Oh wow, what a question. I mean, that's a hard one!

“With the way it was left with Lucille going back to Jamaica, I think there'd have to be a divorce first, you know? So, I don't know. I don't know how I feel about it all… I don't know if I feel like I can let go, but I suppose, if they divorce, he has to move on.”

© BBC Leonie left the show

So what can we expect from the Christmas Special this year? The story is set over the festive period in 1968, with the synopsis reading: "Sister Monica Joan is convinced this could be her last Yuletide and decides she’ll not live to see man walk on the moon.

© Olly Courtenay Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyrill Robinson

"The Nonnatus Family, including Trixie’s brother Geoffrey, decide something must be done to try and lighten her state of mind. Nancy has recommitted to staying at Nonnatus House and Sister Julienne has offered her and Colette a room for the foreseeable future."