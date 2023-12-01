Call the Midwife's Helen George stuns in new photo alongside co-star Olly Rix

Helen George has had a busy few days, hitting the promotional trail for Call the Midwife series 13 and the musical for The King and I.

But on Thursday, the actress found a moment to kick back with her co-star Olly Rix. In a picture shared on Olly's Instagram, the pair along with a companion happily posed for a black-and-white snap. It was simply captioned with a black heart emoji.

The image comes as Helen opened up about her future on the BBC show following speculation about her departure at the end of series 13. Both Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin, and her co-star Olly – aka Matthew Aylward – were rumoured to be leaving the show in a report published by The Sun.

Speaking to The Times, the 39-year-old said: "I don't know what the plan is," adding: "Like in life, you just never know what's going to happen." The actress went on to say that nevertheless, she will stay busy: "I get a bit restless when I have too much time. I don't like to ponder my own thoughts."

Helen was recently asked about the upcoming Christmas special and series 13, to which, she said: "We're filming at the moment. So I'm sort of discovering the stories as we go along. It's another exciting year, lots of babies." Coyly, the mum-of-two added: "I can't tell you much more than that. There's a few shocks."

WATCH: Call the Midwife star Helen George addresses fan disappointment

Last month, Helen made headlines after she was seen leaving Olly's home, in pictures obtained by The Sun. It's believed the co-stars are supporting each other as they navigate through their recent break-ups.

In July, Olly split from his makeup artist girlfriend Natasha Fagri after seven years together, while Helen confirmed she had parted ways from Jack Ashton, with whom she shares two daughters with.

In a statement, shared online, the actress said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter." Helen and Jack are now co-parenting their two children, Wren, five, and Lark.

© Shutterstock The actress at the The King and I photocall this week

The former couple first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Prior to her relationship, Helen split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Just weeks prior to their split, and watching Trixie tie the knot in series 12, Jack had made a sweet comment about marriage.

Speaking of his "nostalgic" time on the show, he told What To Watch in June 2023: "I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series. Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!"