Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special winner revealed - find out who

Congratulations to Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu, who have been crowned the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas champions! The couple amazed the judges with their brilliant Quickstep - which led them to lift the stunning Strictly Silver Star trophy!

Six celebrities took to the dance floor including Sally Nugent and Graziano Di Prima, Dan Snow and Nadiya Bychkova, Danny Cipriani and Jowita Przystał, Tillie Amartey and Neil Jones, Jamie Borthwick and Nancy Xu, and Keisha Buchanan and Gorka Márquez.

Jamie is best known for playing Jay Brown in EastEnders and was met with plenty of praise from the judges, with Anton du Beke saying: "You were a surprise and a delight. Magnificent!" Craig Revel Horwood added: "Jamie you sleighed me darling, you were Fab-U-Lous!"

© Guy Levy Nancy and Jamie won the Christmas special

Motsi Mabuse explained: "The surprise of the evening and a perfect end," while Shirley Ballas added: "If I could jump over this bar and quickstep around the room I would do it with you! I don’t have a paddle high enough for you."

The EastEnders star was thrilled with the win, saying: "This is great, it’s been a wonderful experience, but we’re all winners here. This show is magic."

© Guy Levy The pair were thrilled with the win

Jamie received an incredible perfect 40 score for his Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone, while Dan Snow and Nadiya received a score of 30 for his Jive, Keisha and Gorka’s Viennese Waltz received 33 points, Danny and Jowita’s Cha-Cha received 37 points, Tillie and Neil scored 39 for their Jive, and Sally and Graziano’s Foxtrot received a total of 38.

The winner was voted for by the studio audience, with their votes being combined with the judges’ scores to decide on the winner, unlike the usual show, where viewers at home can vote, with the elimination being revealed the following day.

© Guy Levy Graziano Di Prima with Sally Nugent

The trophy wasn’t the only treat during the episode, as the professionals wowed with a group routine to It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Eurovision star Sam Ryder also joined the show to perform his single You’re Christmas To Me, and we loved it! Happy Christmas everyone!