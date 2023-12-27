Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we share the tragic news that Parasite actor Lee Sun-Kyun has been found dead aged 48 in tragic circumstances.

Not only that, but Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has issued an apology to the Jewish community, and Cher reveals her hopes to be performing at Glastonbury festival next year.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Actor Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite, has died aged 48. The South Korean actor was found dead in his car in Seoul, according to the BBC. At this time, it's not yet been confirmed if Lee took his own life, however, local authorities confirmed they received a report that he had left a note at his home for his wife. Yonhap news agency also reported that the actor was under investigation for alleged drug use since October. Lee had an acting career that spanned decades and was known for starring in a number of films and tv shows, but rose to international fame when he starred in Parasite, which won four Oscars in 2020 – making it the first non-English language film to win the academy award for Best Picture.

© Barry Brecheisen Actor Lee Sun Kyun receives the award for "Excellent Achievement in Film"

Hugh Jackman, Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver have all paid tribute to the well-known chef and restaurateur Bill Granger, who has died aged 54. News of the Australian chef's passing was confirmed on Tuesday in a statement which revealed he had died peacefully on Christmas Day in a hospital in London surrounded by his family. His cause of death was not known. Actor Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee, who announced their separation in September, released a touching tribute on Instagram saying they were both devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. Nigella said she was heartbroken, while Jamie Oliver described Bill as a wonderful man, warm and charming.

MORE: Rachel McAdams gives candid response about missing Mean Girls reunion: 'Not my bag'

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Huge American rock star 'in talks' to headline Glastonbury Festival 2024

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has published an apology to the Jewish community on social media. The rapper, who made a series of antisemitic remarks last year which led to his accounts being suspended, shared a post in Hebrew which translated to him saying he sincerely apologises to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst. Ye added it was not his intent to hurt or disrespect and that he regrets pain he has caused. He finished the statement by adding forgiveness is important to him. Kanye is no stranger to causing controversy and upset, his previous remarks lost him many fans and followers as well as brand partnerships with Adidas and Gap.

© Ethan Miller Cher attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas Images)

Cher has said she wants to play the Legends slot at Glastonbury 2024 and we would love to see this happen. The legendary singer, who is enjoying success at the moment with her recent Christmas album, told BBC Radio 2 that she has her eye on the Sunday afternoon gig at the iconic festival in the summer next year. Cher didn't confirm that she has been officially signed up to partake in the show, but she insisted that she would like to. Here's hoping! Meanwhile, Cher has returned to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 21 years with her festive track, DJ Play a Christmas Song.

And we're sending a big congratulations to Lioness player Millie Bright who has announced her engagement. The footballer and England captain posted the happy news on her Instagram alongside her fiancé Levi Crew while the couple enjoyed a romantic holiday in Mauritius. Millie said she as in shock and described it as the most beautiful Christmas in her entire life. Congrats to the husband and wife to be!