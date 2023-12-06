Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift's most candid interview yet as she's named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.

We're also chatting about how Girls Aloud's comeback tour could be set to follow in the footsteps of Taylor and Beyonce. The girl band, who are touring next May and June, are reportedly in the middle of a bidding war with production companies who want to film behind the scenes of the tour for a concert film.

Not only that, but the Amy Winehouse biopic has been given an official release date, Green Day announces their new single and The Crown stars step out for a glitzy night at the premiere for the final episodes of season six.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

There's no denying that 2023 has seen astronomical highs for Taylor Swift and the superstar has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been named as TIME's Person of the Year. In her most revealing interview in years, the Anti-Hero singer talks about her massive Eras tour, and how she prepared physically for six months before she kicked off her run of shows. Taylor also spoke very candidly about her relationship with Travis Kelce, explaining that the pair had a very private beginning of their relationship, long before they went public at one of his football games. Taylor added that the couple are proud of each other and how she loves that they show up for one another's biggest achievements. The grammy-winner also revealed how honoured she was to top the list, saying it's the proudest and happiest she's ever felt. The full-length interview is available to read online.

© Gareth Cattermole Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By BeyoncÃ©" on November 30, 2023 in London, England

Could Girls Aloud be following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift and Beyonce? The girl band recently announced their reunion tour and huge demand meant they sold thousands of tickets in just a few hours of the pre-sale. And now, it's been reported that there is currently a bidding war for the pop stars to film their comeback concert for the big screen. The pop group, consisting of Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh, have reportedly been inundated with offers to shoot behind the scenes of the tour for large television streaming companies. We would love this to happen. The girls are heading out on tour in May and June next year in honour of their 20th anniversary and in tribute to their late bandmate, Sarah Harding, who died in 2021.

© Instagram The girls are going on a reunion tour

Green Day has surprised fans by announcing their new single will be out this week. The rock trio, who recently dropped two other new tracks, are set to release the song, Dilemma, which will also feature on their upcoming fourteenth studio album, Saviors. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took to social media to make the announcement saying the band are keen to throw a holiday party for their fans with their new track, before stating it will be officially out on Thursday. Meanwhile, the new album will be out on 19th January.

The highly-anticipated Amy Winehouse biopic has been given a release date. Back to Black, which stars Marisa Abela as the late soul singer, is set to land in UK cinemas on April 12th 2024, however, no US release date has been shared. The movie will depict Amy's life and astronomical rise to fame, which made her reach stardom in the music world before she tragically died at age 27 in 2011. Sam Taylor Johnson is directing Black to Black and Jack O'Connell will star opposite Marissa as Amy's former husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.

© JMEnternational The Amy Winehouse biopic will be out next year

It's one of the most recognisable Christmas songs of all time, but has never managed to reach the number one spot on the charts. But now, after 65 years, Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree has reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The classic track has never managed to beat Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, which has dominated festive charts since its release in 1994, but this year marks the first time she's landed the top spot. Brenda Lee has given the 1958 track a big promotional push this year including a re-release, new music video and holiday EP, all to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic song.

© Samir Hussein Stars of The Crown attended the premiere in London

And stars hit the red carpet in London on Tuesday for The Crown's final ever premiere ahead of the season six part two release next week. Leading actors including Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West and Imelda Staunton were dressed in the finery at the glitzy event to mark the final chapter of the Netflix show. And there were a few reunions on the carpet, too. Elizabeth, who portrayed Princess Diana for seasons five and six, was seen catching up with actor Emma Corrin, who portrayed the late Princess of Wales in season four. Make sure you head over to hellomagazine.com for all the best photos and coverage from the red carpet. The final five episodes of The Crown will be released on December 14th.