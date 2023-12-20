Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing an iconic American rock star who is "in talks" to headline Glastonbury Festival 2024 after Madonna pulled out of the running.

Not only that, but Rihanna has teased that a new tour and music are on the way. Plus, Billie Eilish's third studio album is "85 percent done", according to her brother, Finneas.

For those lucky enough to score a ticket to Glastonbury Festival next year, a new name has been dropped as a potential headline performer – and it's a big one. Iconic rock star Bruce Springsteen is reportedly 'in talks' to perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm next June after festival bosses Michael and Emily Eavis failed to secure Madonna. If the reports are true, it will be his second time headlining the festival after first performing in 2009. Other names rumoured to headline are Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

Charli XCX has revealed that she has been working on new music for her next album with her fiancé, The 1975's drummer, George Daniel, whom she got engaged to in November. The 'Boom Clap' singer admitted it's the first time she's collaborated with someone she's been in a relationship with but described the couple of songs they've worked on as a "cool" experience.

George Clooney has claimed that his longtime friend, Matthew Perry "wasn't happy" during his time on 'Friends'. Speaking to Deadline, George said that Matthew – who played Chandler Bing – always dreamed of landing a role in a sitcom but the reality "didn't bring him joy, or happiness, or peace". Matthew died aged 54 in October from the "acute effects of ketamine", with contributing factors listed as drowning and coronary artery disease.

Rihanna has hinted that she will tour once again after her long hiatus from music. The 'Umbrella' singer said during a recent interview that she has always had plans to "go back on tour" but would rather wait until she has new music to perform, suggesting a new record is also on the way, which would mark her first since 2016's 'Anti'.

And Billie Eilish's third studio album is "85 percent done", according to her brother, producer, and collaborator, Finneas. Billie has been vocal about experiencing writer's block recently, but Finneas revealed that her upcoming record "is at last coming together". We can't wait to hear it.