The Daily Lowdown: Fashion Awards roundup, Cher's big regret and more

The A-listers were out in full force at the Royal Albert Hall in London this week for the 2023 Fashion Awards. Huge names from the world of fashion, music and showbiz stepped out for the biggest night in the fashion calendar including the likes of Selena Gomez, George and Amal Clooney, Pamela Anderson, Maya Jama, all dressed in the finery for the awards ceremony. HELLO! was there to soak up all the action and catch up with stars on the red carpet. Plenty of fashion icons told us their favourite trends of the year, including Winnie Harlow. Meanwhile, rapper Skepta kept things casual when he told us about his outfit. Head over to HELLO! magazine and Hello Fashion to see all the best photos.

© Karwai Tang Winnie Harlow attends The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora

She's had a six-decade-long career but Cher has revealed that she has one big regret when it comes to one of her most successful songs, Believe. The legendary singer candidly said that she was too 'stupid' to ask for a song writing credit for the hit track, which meant that she has lost out on a lot of money since its release in 1998. Cher told BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kay that although the songwriters Brian Higgins, Stuart McLennen and more were formally credited, she didn't request credit for her the lines that she wrote herself and subsequently lost out. The song went on to sell 11 million copies. Meanwhile, Cher is getting everyone in the festive spirit with her new album, Christmas, and her brilliant new track, DJ Play a Christmas Song.

She's had huge success in the pop and rnb world, but now Alicia Keys is heading for the bright lights of Broadway. The Girl On Fire hitmaker wrote the score for her semi-autobiographical stage production, Hells Kitchen, which has been open off-Broadway since autumn but is heading to the bigger theatres next spring. The musical features classic tracks from Alicia's back catalogue including Empire State of Mind, No One and Fallin', but also features four new songs. Meanwhile, the Grammy winner has been recently reflecting on the 20-year anniversary of her sophomore album, The Diary of Alicia Keys, in a candid interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The full interview is available now.

© Getty Images Alicia Keys attends the "Uncharted" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 10, 2023 in New York City.

Robbie Williams has been announced as the headliner for the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert next year. The Angels hitmaker will take to the stage in July next year on the Saturday headline slot, while previously announced Andrea Bocelli will headline the festival on the Friday. Robbie's gig at BST will be his first and the Brit Award-winner is likely to perform his biggest tracks such as Rock DJ and Angels. Robbie, who recently released his self-titled Netflix documentary, said he was thrilled to headlining. Tickets go on sale later this week.

Speaking of gigs, Ellie Goulding will be putting on a very special one-off show at London's Royal Albert Hall next year. The Starry Eyed hitmaker will take to the stage at the prestigious venue in April 2024 and will be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Ellie is set to perform classical rearrangements of her biggest hits from her career so far, as well as newer tracks from her most recent album, Higher Than Heaven. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday.