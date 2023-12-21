Rachel McAdams gives candid response about missing Mean Girls reunion: 'Not my bag'

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Rachel McAdams' decision not to be involved in the Mean Girls reunion, Greta Gerwig's nuptials and Jennifer Lopez's struggle with PTSD with her husband, Ben Affleck.

We're also chatting about Ryan Gosling's new Ken song for Christmas, and the resurgence of a very classic song from the late great Frank Sinatra.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Rachel McAdams has given a refreshingly honest answer about why she didn’t join the Mean Girls reunion for a Walmart Black Friday commercial, revealing that she wasn’t too excited about the idea of doing a commercial and that it didn’t feel like her 'bag'. She added that she didn’t realise her fellow cast members were all going it, and that she would love to be part of a reunion and hang with her plastics. Maybe a movie sequel?

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she and her husband Ben Affleck struggle with PTSD from the intense media scrutiny surrounding their first marriage. The Jenny from the Block singer is set to release her This is Me… Now album and companion film very soon - which will focus on her relationship with the actor. Speaking to Variety, she said she was initially worried about documenting their relationship due to the press attention when they dated in the 2000s, but that they were now older and wiser and know what is important.

Congratulations to Barbie co-creators Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who have tied the knot after 12 years of dating! The couple wed at New York City Hall, and we couldn’t be happier for them! The couple first met on the set of the rom-com Greenberg in 2010 and now share two children together - as well as 2023’s biggest movie!

Speaking of Barbie, can you feel his Christmas Kenergy?! Ryan Gosling has reunited with producer Mark Ronson for a Christmas version of the hit song I’m Just Ken, titled I’m Just Ken (Merry Christmas Barbie). Now all we need is for him to sing it at the Oscars!

And finally, 25 years after his death, Frank Sinatra has landed in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 20 with his single Jingle Bells, which was released in 1948. It’s the first of his songs to reach the Top 20 since 1967 - and I think it shows that everyone is seriously in the Christmas spirit this year! It’s also incredible that Jingle Bells is having a resurgence, as the song was originally written in 1857! But will it jingle all the way to number one before Christmas? We’ll have to wait and see!