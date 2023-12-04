The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish speaks out after fan frenzy over coming out interview

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Billie Eilish responding to her fans' reaction over her coming out interview, and Beyonce's Renaissance Film dominating the Box Office.

Not only that, but Nicki Minaj has pulled out of her gig at the Jingle Ball last minute and A-listers step out for a night of glitz and glamour at the Academy Gala.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Billie Eilish has spoken out in response to the online frenzy that occurred when she came out during a recent interview. The Bad Guy hitmaker appeared on the cover of Variety last month when she revealed her attraction to girls, and her comment sparked a big reaction from her fans. But now, the Grammy and Oscar-winning star has shared that she was surprised to learn that other people were surprised. Here's what she had to say: [audio]. At the time, Billie said she's always been physically attracted to girls although admitted she's also intimidated by their beauty and presence. Meanwhile, Billie and her brother Finneas are also working on a new album which is set to drop very soon, and Billie teased fans that the sound is about embracing change. We can't wait.

Beyonce's fans have been storming movie theatres this weekend after she released her Renaissance Concert Film, and the movie has racked up over 22 million at the US box office alone. It means the film is on its way to becoming the biggest first December opening weekend for a film since Tom Cruise's film, The Last Samurai, 20 years ago. Beyonce's film has also hit cinemas in the UK and across Europe after the Grammy winner attended a glitzy premiere in London last week. The film has, unsurprisingly, been a hit with her Beyhive, but critics are giving it rave reviews and Renaissance has bagged a 100% perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nicki Minaj has pulled out of her performance at the Jingle Ball in Chicago at the last minute. The rapper wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that she didn't want to make her fans sad but explained that she would no longer be appearing at the festive gig. Nicki didn't give her specific reasons for pulling out at the last minute but did reveal that Lil Wayne would take her place. Meanwhile, Nicki's fans will be pleased to hear that her comeback is still on and her new album, Pink Friday 2, will be out on Friday.

Awards season has been kicked off in style. A-listers stepped out for a glitzy night at the third annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the likes of Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola were honoured. The fundraiser saw huge Hollywood names grace the red carpet ahead of the event which celebrates the power, global impact and importance of cinema. Mery received the Icon Award to celebrate her hugely successful career, while Sofia Coppola was honoured with the Visionary Award for advancing the art of cinema. Check out all of the red carpet and fashion highlights over on HELLO! magazine.com

And the BBC has published its longlist for the Sound of 2024. Up-and-coming names in the industry such as Dinner Party, Tyla and Peggy Gou have been listed as artists who are tipped for big success and stardom in the new year. The longlist featured many female talented acts, who were voted for by a panel of industry experts and representatives from Spotify Apple and more. Other acts on the list include Olivia Dean, CMAT and Kenya Grace. The winner will be revealed in the New Year on BBC Radio 1, before a live event at Maida Vale studios on January 8th.