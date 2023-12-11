The Daily Lowdown: Leigh Anne talks to HELLO! about her new album and 'dream collaboration'

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're giving an exclusive interview from Leigh Anne who spoke to HELLO! at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard over the weekend.

The former Little Mix star gave a hint about what fans can expect from her new album and revealed who would be her dream collaboration. We're also chatting about the Golden Globe nominations, SZA announcing details about her SOS deluxe album, Lana, Ariana Grande's return to music and Sam Thompson being crowned King of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Some of the biggest names in music were out in force over the weekend for the Capital Jingle Bell Ball. The star-studded lineup featured performances from Alicia Keys, Becky Hill, Jax Jones and Leigh Anne – who spoke to HELLO! backstage about her upcoming debut solo album. The former Little Mix star kept coy about when fans would be able to get their hands on the record but hinted about what to expect. The star also shared the artist whom she would love to collaborate with, and we need to see this happen...

© Karwai Tang The singer chatted to HELLO! at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Speaking of SZA, the RnB singer has shared the details of her deluxe album, Lana, the follow-up to her hugely successful record SOS. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Grammy nominated album, SZA took to social media to tease new covers for the album, which is thought to be dropping this month. The new version will feature ten unheard tracks, with the Snooze hitmaker telling fans that's almost an entirely new album. We cannot wait to hear it.

Ariana Grande has signed a new management deal. The Thank U Next singer recently cut ties with her former manager Scooter Braun, and has reportedly begun a fresh contract working under Brandon Creed at Good World Management. Ariana's news of the signing comes just days after she teased fans online with photos of her back in the studio, with many convinced that new music is on the way. It would make sense for Ariana to have returned to her day job in recent weeks after she wrapped filming on the Wicked movie, which is due for release next year and will see her playing Glinda the Good Witch.

MORE: Golden Globe 2024 Nominations: the full list of stars, movies and TV series

MORE: 20 Best dressed stars this month: Timothée Chalamet, Rita Ora, Amanda Seyfried more

© Getty Ariana performing on stage

Kylie Minogue's highly anticipated 'An Audience With' show aired on ITV on Sunday evening but the superstar was left gobsmacked during one heartwarming moment of the show. Two young fans had stood up and asked Kylie a question before passing over to their dads to chat to the singer. Then one of their dads took the opportunity to ask his partner and veyr important question - take a listen: [audio]. The crowd went wild and Kylie of course congratulated the pair. The star-studded show was held at the Royal Albert Hall and featured many famous faces in the audience who were dancing along with Kylie including Alison Hammond, Olly Alexander and Rylan.

We're sending a big congratulations to Sam Thompson who is the winner of this year's I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. The reality star won the hearts of his campmates and the nation and looked overjoyed to be crowned as King of the Jungle. Sam's best mate and podcast co-host Pete Wicks was on hand to greet him on the iconic jungle bridge after he was announced as the winner, meanwhile, boxer Tony Bellew was runner-up and Nigel Farage came in third place.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Sam Thompson is crowned King of the Jungle, presented by Ant and Dec 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

And awards season its back thanks to the Golden Globe nominations being announced. Following months of strike action, Hollywood is getting ready to roll out the red carpets for the ceremonies early next year. Many huge titles and stars have been named in the nominations list including Film of the Year Barbie, which picked up nods in the major categories such as screenplay and leading actors. Big TV shows like The Bear, Succession and Only Murders in the Building also received multiple nods.