Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun dead at 48

Lee Sun-kyun died on Wednesday after he was found unconscious in a car in central Seoul, according to multiple reports.

The actor - who starred in the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite - died by suicide as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Lee was 48 years old at the time of his death and the outlet said his family had been searching for him after he left a suicide note.

Yonhap reported Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. His untimely death comes amid an investigation into his alleged illegal drug use.

It was reported that Lee had been questioned three times about taking marijuana and other substances at the home of a hostess who works in the Gangnam district.

He denied all allegations according to his lawyer who spoke with The Washington Post and said he had been tricked into taking drugs.

Lee was most recently quizzed by police over the weekend when he endured 19 hours of questioning.

The late actor rose to fame with a major role in Parasite as the head of the Park family.

The movie made history in 2020 when it took home the Oscar for Best Film at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards and was the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture.

Speaking of the win, Lee told Hollywoodchicago.com: "When all the nominations came out, I expected that director Boon Joon-ho could win, but I never thought we had a chance at Best Picture.

"So when our director won, we thought the day was over. You cannot imagine how surprised and excited we were when they called the film for Best Picture. I'll never forget it."

Lee is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin, and their two sons.