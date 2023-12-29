BBC's Men Up: meet the cast including Outlander and Game of Thrones stars

Based on true events, Men Up tells the story of five ordinary Welshmen who embark on an extraordinary journey. Set to debut on 29 December, the feature-length drama is teeming with talent, courtesy of Outlander's very own Mark Lewis Jones, not to mention Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon and House of the Dragon's Steffan Rhodri.

WATCH: Men Up – Trailer

Set in Wales, Men Up depicts the 1994 medical trials that took place in Swansea's Morriston Hospital, for a new drug which would later become Viagra. Exploring how the trial transformed the lives of the medics and patients involved; the one-off special is a must-watch thanks to its distinguished cast. Meet them below…

Iwan Rheon

Iwan Rheon plays Meurig. Desperate to reignite the flames in his marriage, Meurig struggles to communicate with his beloved wife, Ffion, causing him to feel trapped. Internationally recognised for his portrayal of Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, fans will also recognise actor Iwan from Misfits, The Light in the Hall and Wolf.

© BBC Iwan Rheon as Meurig

Paul Rhys

Welsh actor Paul Rhys boasts endless credits. Among his most recent projects, the 60-year-old has starred in A Discovery of Witches, Napoleon, and Saltburn. This time around, Paul plays Tommy – a gay man forced to lie about his sexuality as the trials are set up for straight sex. With encouragement from his close friend and clinical nurse Moira Davies (Joanna Page), Tommy signs on, while attempting to hide the truth.

© BBC Paul Rhys as Tommy

Steffan Rhodri

It's Dave Coaches! Gavin & Stacey alum Steffan Rhodri has established a prestigious career, with appearances in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part One, House of the Dragon and Steeltown Murders. For his latest role, the actor is stepping into the shoes of Colin; a man left isolated after the death of his wife. Renewed by a budding romance with his phone pal, Teresa (Lisa Palfrey), Colin soon becomes fearful about the prospect of intimacy.

© BBC Steffan Rhodri as Colin

Phaldut Sharma

Gavin & Stacey fans will recognise Phaldut Sharma! Famed for playing Achmed, Stacey's ex-fiancé, he's also known for portraying AJ Ahmed in EastEnders, and DCI Ram Sidhu in the fourth series of Unforgotten. In Men Up, Phaldut plays Peetham 'Pete' Shah; a middle-class man struggling with impotency. Concerned that his marriage with Alys has been affected, Pete hopes the medical trial can bridge the gap between them.

© BBC Phaldut Sharma as Pete

MORE: Vera returns with series 13 in 2024: everything to know, including new cast and plot details

READ: Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi reveals he caught hypothermia during series 13 filming

Mark Lewis Jones

Mark Lewis Jones is a busy man these days! After starring as Tom Christie in Outlander, the actor has appeared in The Cleaner, The Reckoning and The Phantom of the Open. Joining the cast as Eddie, a "bulldog of a bloke" with a vulnerable side; Mark's character hopes to please his wife with help from a new pill.