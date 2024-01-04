The Traitors: Wilf Webster predicts 'surprising’ winner of season 2

Hello and welcome to The Traitors expert (and former Traitor himself) Wilfred Webster’s new video series! In Wilf’s new show, Traitors Talk, he will be breaking down all of the goings on in the Scottish castle with our TV Editor, Emmy, and we can’t wait to get started with our breakdown of episode one!

In the chat, which is all about episode one with zero spoilers from episodes two and three, Wilf discusses his first impressions of the new group of contestants and what he thinks the Traitors have gotten wrong already. He has also already selected his winner of the series - but who will it be?

The first episode started with a bang as a twist was introduced… after selecting the Traitors, the show’s host Claudia Winkleman revealed that the Traitors would be able to select another person to join their ranks, and left it a mystery as to who that could be. With Paul, Ash and Harry as Traitors, Sonja, Miles, Diane and Andrew as potential Traitors, and the rest of the group as Faithfuls, which team will emerge with the money this time?

Speaking on Traitors Talk, Wilf explained: "I think [Harry’s] got the potential to win this game. I really do. I think he's a young, handsome person who is acting naive at times, which is a really good strategy. If he plays the middle game, he'll do really well. Don't forget with me, when I went through the really hard times, it was just getting through that. And then after that, everyone left me alone. I got no votes until the actual final.

"So if he gets through this initial period of being in the spotlight and he defends himself well, he could go on and win it. I believe that with Diane, she's making herself a target straight away. If you start throwing accusations early on, you're seen as a threat."

He continued: "If you watch season one, you'll notice that whenever the Traitors are under pressure, they all either crack or they defend themselves well and they get over it. Alyssa cracked at the round table. She just ended up going, 'Yeah, whatever.' And the same with Amanda. She was like, 'Yeah, vote for me, whatever.' Like they weren't too defensive.

"If you defend yourself and say, 'I completely understand where you're coming from, but do you know what? I’ve been looking at this person,' then throw the blame onto that person and then make that the story. It takes people off you straight away. If Harry gets through this initial targeting… I've just got a feeling he's gonna surprise a lot of people.

"It took me three days to get into the role fully and understand it… So I think after that, Harry is going to go for miles. I just love him. There's something about him that's so warm."

Watch the video above via YouTube and share with us your thoughts on who you think will be winning the cash prize at the end of the show!