The Traitors star Diane’s has a famous son - and he can’t believe she’s on the show

The Traitors is finally back on our screens - and we have been so excited to get to know the line-up of contestants for season two! With 22 people entering the castle for a chance at winning the incredible cash prize of £120,000, retired teacher Diane instantly became a fan favourite thanks to her no-nonsense attitude - but if there was one person shocked to see her in the show, it was her son - who is incidentally a major TV star!

Kerr Logan, who has starred in Game of Thrones as Ser Davos Seaworth’s son, Matthos, BBC’s Strike as Matthew and Showtrial as James, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal his shock at discovering his mother is taking part in the show.

Kerr Logan in Game of Thrones

Posting on the social media platform shortly before the show aired, he wrote: "I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out." He later added: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared."

Kerr was clearly having the time of his life watching his mum on the show, tweeting: "'We don’t all have to hug….’ ICON." After Rylan Clark tweeted about her, writing: "Never been more afraid of being found out by her and I’m not even a traitor on the show," Kerr replied: "You have no idea…"

The actor has also appeared in Showtrial and Strike

He also wrote: "My mother is trending on Twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life."

Fans have instantly turned Diane into an icon, with many posting about her debut in the Scottish castle. One person wrote: "Obsessed with Diane and 'we don't all have to hug', she is the main character already #TheTraitors," while another person added: "Harry needs to pick detective inspector Diane to get a traitor cloak NOW or he’s on the first train home."

© Mark Mainz Will Diane get to the end of The Traitors?

Another person added: Absolutely know that she took no [expletive] from SLT or parents when she was a teacher. Ofsted didn’t watch her, she watched them. #TheTraitors."

Speaking about taking part in the show, Diane told BBC: "My children said I could never do something like this! We started watching series one together and l just loved the idea of the challenge. I thought it would be great to have a go and see if I could do it."

She also opened up about what she would spend the prize money on, saying: "I've not even thought about winning it to be honest. My house building work has doubled in budget so I'd have to say it would partially go on that. I would also love to take my children, and grandchildren, on a holiday. We haven’t seen much of each other this year so a nice holiday for us all would be great."