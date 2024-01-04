Michelle Keegan 'had no choice' but to tackle her biggest phobia while filming Fool Me Once

Fans are loving Michelle Keegan in Netflix’s Fool Me Once, and it sounds it wasn’t only the actress’ character, Maya, who was going through a tough time on the show - as she admitted that she seriously struggled with a phobia while filming the Netflix drama.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters, Michelle revealed that she put on a brave face while filming the helicopter scenes, as she is afraid of heights, and the helicopter had a glass bottom!

She explained: "I’ve been in a helicopter before but I was strapped in and I wasn’t flying and there were more people in it because it was a helivac, a big, big helicopter. But this one, it was me, the pilot and a cameraman in a tiny helicopter and a see-through floor. Especially because I’m scared of heights!

"But luckily, we flew on a really beautiful day. You don’t get that in Manchester, very rare! It was all blue skies and it was all green. So, I got over that fear halfway through then I got given the wheel. But it was fun. It was really fun."

When asked if she did anything to help her get over the phobia before the day she would go flying, she explained: "I had no choice! It was for the filming. So I think I just didn't think about it, I just strapped myself in and off we went."

Her co-star, Richard Armitage, revealed that he has experienced a similar situation after being expected to dive into water for a show, despite having a phobia. He said: "Isn’t it weird though when you're an actor and someone calls action, you just do it, I’m really frightened of water but I had a scene years ago where I had to dive into a pool. They call action and you find yourself diving into the water. Tell me and I’ll obey!"

Fans have been loving the hit show, and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, with one person writing: "I did not expect to end #FoolMeOnce in floods of tears but that was BRILLIANT," while another person wrote: "One episode into #FoolMeOnce and I’m hooked! Cause I know we all saw him on the nanny cam!"

A third person added: "First binge watch of the year! Amazing limited series was at the edge of my seat all day. All the suspense, twists and that ending though. Harlan keep them coming!"