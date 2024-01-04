The Brothers Sun star Michelle Yeoh's home life explored amid new addition to family

Michelle Yeoh is back on our screens in Netflix's brand new action-comedy series, The Brothers Sun, in which she plays a crime family matriarch whose gangster son is on the hunt for his father's killer.

Michelle rose to fame thanks to her roles in various Hong Kong action films, but became a household name after winning an Oscar for her role in the 2022 film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. While the Malaysian actress has been a regular fixture on the big screen since the 1980s, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about Michelle's home life, including the latest addition to her family…

When she's not busy filming for her latest blockbuster, Michelle can be found travelling around with her husband, Jean Todt.

Michelle, 61, first met Jean, ex-Ferrari CEO, in Shanghai in June 2004 at a publicity event for Ferrari – a moment Jean has previously described as "like a fairytale" in an interview with the Financial Times.

© Pierre Suu Michelle and Jean first met in 2004

Within two months of first locking eyes, the lovebirds were engaged. Fast forward 19 years to July 2023, when the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Geneva.

Michelle and Jean clearly enjoy a jet-setting lifestyle, with the former rally co-driver revealing in 2019 that he and his wife spend "about 185 days on the road, about 70 in France, and 100 in Geneva."

The couple have properties in Paris, Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh and Hong Kong but their primary residence is in Geneva, Switzerland, where they own an 18th-century mansion.

© Getty Images The couple wed after a 19-year engagement

While they don't share any children, Michelle is a stepmother to Jean's son, Nicolas Todt, who has followed in his father's footsteps and works as a motorsport team owner.

The actress became a grandmother for the first time this year when Nicolas and his wife Darina welcomed their first child, a baby named Maxime, on New Year's Day.

© @michelleyeoh_official Instagram Michelle became a grandmother on New Year's Day

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the joyous news, Michelle shared a video of her cradling the newborn. She penned in the caption: "So so so so happy".

Michelle doesn't have any children of her own and has been very open about her fertility struggles, revealing in 2018 that she previously underwent IVF in the hopes of conceiving. "I love kids and saw myself surrounded by them but there's only so much you can put your body and mind through," she told YOU magazine. "It comes to a stage where you have to accept it, move on, and deal with the repercussions."

© @michelleyeoh_official Michelle announced the happy news on social media

Then in 2022, Michelle revealed that she and her ex-husband Dickson Poon decided to go their separate ways after they were "unable to have children".

She told Bustle: "As it turned out, I was unable [to have children]. And if I'm being honest with myself, I didn't want for us to be bitter 10 years down the road. Because in Asian families, people want to have sons and daughters [because] they are an extension and a legacy. And when you have the realization [that you can't have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you."