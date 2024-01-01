Fool Me Once Michelle Keegan reveals on-screen daughter thought she was her real mum - exclusive

Michelle Keegan is set to star as Maya, a mum grieving from the loss of her husband and sister, in the new show Fool Me Once. However, it appears that her adorable onscreen daughter became somewhat confused by the storyline.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters about filming the show, Michelle’s co-star Richard Armitage said: "[Your on-screen daughter] actually thought you were her mum," to which Michelle replied: "Aw, she did! She was so sweet. She was very confident and she loved being around people. Sometimes we’d have to do without her in and you could hear her from upstairs shouting, she wanted to get down and be on the floor with everyone else. She was so good at the job!"

WATCH: Will you be watching Fool Me Once?

She also spoke about the intense filming on the show, saying: "I loved it, it was very intense and there were long days. But like Joanna [Lumley] said, that's the reason why you're in this job, you’re in this industry. If something like this book grips you, you don't mind! I thoroughly enjoyed it from start to finish. To be part of it, I just felt very lucky, I loved it!"

© VISHAL SHARMA Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once

The Our Girl actress added: "It is a cliche thing to say but you almost become a family and I think every actor says that in any production but this one especially for me was like a family. I was coming in every morning, getting greeted by people I’ve been seeing for months."

© Netflix The role of Maya was actually optioned for a film with Julia Roberts, before Michelle landed the part

What is Fool Me Once all about? The story follows Maya, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. The synopsis reads: "But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead.

© Vishal Sharma/Netflix Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern in Fool Me Once

"Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever."