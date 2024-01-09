Silent Witness star David Caves' home and family life explored

David Caves is back on our screens as leading man Jack Hodgson in the new series of BBC One's hit crime drama, Silent Witness, which follows a group of forensic scientists as they investigate grizzly mysteries. During his nine years on the show, David has amassed a legion of fans, who are deeply invested in Jack's romance with his colleague Dr Nikki Alexander, played by Emilia Fox.

While viewers know all about Jack's home life with Nikki, how much do you know about the actor who plays him? Keep reading for all we know about the Northern Irish actor, including his home and family life...

David landed his big break in 2013 when he made his small-screen debut in the 16th season of Silent Witness. The actor had spent many years in the theatre after graduating from the esteemed acting school London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2005, performing in various stage productions, including The Beggar's Opera at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and The Taming of the Shrew with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

David's role in Silent Witness soon led to parts on the big screen, including the 2014 epic war film, Ironclad: Battle for Blood, and the 2016 biographical drama film Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman as former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy.

But what about David's life away from the cameras?

The actor, now 45, hails from Belfast, where he attended the prestigious Campbell College. His parents, Michael and Naomi, were both teachers at the school and the family lived on-site.

After leaving school, David left his homeland for Scotland to study modern languages, including French and German, at the University of St Andrews. Following his graduation in 2002, David spent a year teaching in France before deciding to pursue his dream of being an actor.

Speaking about his childhood during a visit to his old school as a guest speaker back in 2016, David revealed that he wasn't drawn to academic subjects while studying. "I was rubbish at maths but enjoyed rugby," he said, per Belfast Live. "And now that I'm playing a member of the pathology team some people seem to think it would be a natural job for me, but it would be a disaster. I was really rubbish at the sciences at school - really rubbish."

Detailing his parents' reaction to his dreams of becoming an actor, David went on: "My parents were very surprised when I told them I wanted to be an actor but they were shocked. After all the effort they had put in, all the encouragement, all the money spent on fees and uniforms and everything else, they were surprised by my choice but they always supported me and never once stood in my way."

Thankfully, David decided to pursue his passion and has since gone on to enjoy a successful career. But when he's not busy filming for Silent Witness, he can be found at home with his wife and two children.

Since David tends to keep off of social media, very little is known about his private life. He is, however, thought to be married to Associate Finance Manager Verity Cunningham, with the pair having tied the knot in 2019.

In January last year, David confirmed that his wife was expecting their second baby, telling host Alex Jones that the new arrival was due within "the next couple of weeks".

He was previously linked to fellow actress, Lisa Dillon, with whom he co-starred in the RSC production of The Taming of the Shrew in 2012.