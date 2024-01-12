Gorka Marquez to return to Spain for exciting career move - details

Gorka Marquez is heading back to his home country this week for a hugely exciting career opportunity. The Strictly Come Dancing professional has joined the judging panel for the Spanish version of the show, titled Bailando con las Estrellas, which will see the dad-of-two make frequent trips to Spain to appear on the programme.

Taking to social media with the exciting announcement, the 33-year-old, who's engaged to actress Gemma Atkinson, penned: "I finally can share the news that I will be one of the Judges in the Spanish version of Strictly 'Bailando con las Estrellas' @bailandoest.

© Instagram Gorka Marquez will be judging Spanish celebrities as they take to the dancefloor

"So excited to [be] back in Spain and doing the show that changed my whole life and excited to be sat on the other side of the floor this time even if I am not sure I will be able to hold myself and not dance," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "First show is this Saturday and I can't wait."

Gorka's announcement was met with congratulatory messages from both his fans and Strictly family. Dianne Buswell penned: "Ayeeeee go gorks," while Carlos Gu added: "Woohooooo, congratulations."

His fiancée Gemma, with whom Gorka shares two children, daughter Mia and son Thiago, also shared her excitement: "Woohoo! So proud and so excited to watch (if I can figure out the Spanish tele)."

© Instagram Gorka will be spending some weekends away from fiancée Gemma Atkinson to appear on the show

Gemma, who met Gorka during her stint on Strictly in 2017, also took to her Instagram Stories to share her pride: "So Gorka is flipping sides for a while and is a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly! Their first show is Saturday!

"So proud of him, I know he'll be ace. Firm but fair I've suggested," she added, dropping a string of laughing emojis.

While fans were overjoyed at Gorka's news, some couldn't help but fear for his future on Strictly. One person penned: "Well deserved but please don't leave SCD," while another commented: "Congratulations. Please tell me this doesn’t interfere with Strictly?"

© Instagram Gorka's new career move will mean he will spend part of his weekends in Madrid

Fans can rest assured that Gorka isn't moving to Spain for good. We imagine the dancer will make frequent trips to and from home during the run of the show's upcoming season – something he's already used to doing for Strictly.

As for his future on the BBC dancing show, the Spanish star has shown no indication that he'll be leaving. The new season of Bailando con las Estrellas is scheduled to air from January to March, which means Gorka's appearance on the show won't clash with his commitments to Strictly, which is likely to return to screens in September later this year. Although, it does mean that the dancer won't be taking part in this year's Strictly tour.

© GC Images Gorka's new gig shouldn't interfere with his commitments to Strictly

Gorka will join Blanca Li, Julia Gómez Cora, Antonia Dell'Atte y Boris Izaguirre and the judging panel. As for the line-up of contestants, renowned fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada will be taking to the ballroom floor, alongside various Spanish stars, including singers, actors and influencers.