Strictly's Gorka Marquez delights with new photo of baby Thiago - and fans say he's 'Mia's spitting image'

Strictly's Gorka Marquez thrilled fans at the weekend with a delightful carousel of photos featuring his baby boy, Thiago.

In the images, which were shared to Instagram, Gorka, 33, could be seen posing at his Manchester home whilst holding his youngest child. The father-son duo looked inseparable as they co-ordinated in their casual outfits.

© Instagram The pro dancer shares two children with Gemma Atkinson

Doting dad Gorka looked his usual stylish self in a pair of blue jeans and a black sweater, whilst Thiago melted hearts in a charcoal grey romper and matching grey socks.

He wrote in his caption: "The chubby cheeks say cheese!!!!"

© Instagram Baby Thiago looks just like his sister Mia

Amongst the snapshots, Gorka included a sweet selfie which appeared to send fans into a meltdown.

Stunned by Thiago's resemblance to his older sister, Mia, Gorka's Instagram followers were quick to brand Thiago Mia's "double". One fan chimed: "He is the absolute double of Mia" while another commented: "Looks so much like Mia".

A third remarked: "Thiago is gorgeous like his dad, he has his mum's eyes, and is Mia's double" while a fourth gushed: "He's Mia spitting image".

© Instagram The sibling duo share a close bond

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their latest family addition back in July. At the time of his birth, Gemma gushed: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

WATCH: Gemma shares adorable video of "Milk drunk" baby Thiago

The smitten couple - who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

Since welcoming their latest bundle of joy, Gemma has maintained that Manchester will always be her home, despite previously suggesting that a move to Spain could be on the cards for the family-of-four.

© Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma spoke candidly about her home life. And when asked by a follower if she would ever consider leaving Manchester with her family in tow, the star revealed: "No. I'm too much of a home bird! I've moved house three times since I moved out of my mum's at 17. All within six miles of her house".

She went on to say: "I love being near my family and friends and all my local places I grew up with. We are looking at a property over there so we can fly over more often but Manchester will always be my home".