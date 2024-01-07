Gemma Atkinson reveals real reason she'd never move to Spain with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has revealed that Manchester will always be her home, despite previously suggesting a move to Spain could be on the cards for her and Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez and their two children.

Gemma, who met her beau on Strictly, shares two children with Gorka who was born and raised in the North of Spain.

When asked by a fan if she would ever consider leaving Manchester with Gorka and their children, Mia, four, and Thiago, six months, the former Hollyoaks star seemed firm in her response.

Gemma Atkinson confirmed the family are settled in the UK

"No. I'm too much of a home bird! I've moved house three times since I moved out of my mum's at 17. All within six miles of her house," Gemma wrote on Instagram, adding a laughing emoji.

"I love being near my family and friends and all my local places I grew up with. We are looking at a property over there so we can fly over more often but Manchester will always be my home," she confirmed.

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their second child in July 2023

Talks about moving back to Gorka's native country have been shared by the couple in the past, despite apparently coming to an agreement to put a permanent move to Spain on hold.

© Instagram Gorka and Gemma Atkinson with their daughter Mia, four

Back in 2019, when Gemma was pregnant with their first daughter Mia, Gorka took to Instagram to joke about the UK's unpredictable weather when he was caught in a downpour while walking the dogs.

"Told you we need to move to Spain," Gemma replied to her fiancée's post, which sparked an excited reaction from fans at the time.

"Yes, move to Spain, bring your baby up in a wonderful friendly country, oh how I'd love to live in Spain! Great food, sunshine, gorgeous people, Gem you look radiant," replied a fan in the comments.

© Instagram Gemma often shares glimpses into her family life in Manchester

Since welcoming their second child, Thiago, the couple appear to be more settled than ever as they nest in Manchester and bring up their little ones. The Strictly lovebirds never fail to delight their fans with wholesome photographs of their weekends together when Gorka isn't busy with his dance and filming commitments.

When asked by a fan if she ever worries about the 'Strictly curse' affecting her and Gorka's relationship, Gemma responded: "Gosh no. It's the last thing I worry about".