Ginger Zee reveals she had 'meaningful' items stolen in 'smash and grab' car robbery

Ginger Zee's latest trip out to California took an unfortunate turn after her car was robbed in a "smash and grab" incident.

The Good Morning America meteorologist was traveling through Oakland this week, and during a quick stop for food in between shoots, the window of her rental car was smashed into, and she had several personal and work items stolen.

She took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share a photo of the interior of the car, which was filled with shattered glass, and gave insight into the situation, along with cautionary reminders for her followers.

Recommended video You may also like THROWBACK: Ginger Zee named ABC and GMA's chief meteorologist in 2013

"Smash & grab was NOT what we had on our bingo card," Ginger first wrote in her caption, adding: "That's for sure."

She continued: "Grateful to be safe, the stuff they stole will be replaced," before noting: "But it makes me sad for the folks that do this."

"Whatever circumstance gets someone to that choice of crime, I hope you know you stole things that are very meaningful to me too," she stated, and shared that among the stolen items were her passport, items her kids had made for her that she travels with, and her glasses, "all of which I'm sure is trashed and the tech is being sold."

Though it appears Ginger was in California for work, back in New York, she lives with husband Ben Aaron, also a media personality, and their two sons, Adrian, eight, and Miles, six.

MORE: Ginger Zee slips into figure-skimming wedding guest dress for family nuptials

MORE: Ginger Zee shares before-and-after photo following illness: 'It's hard to believe I'm the same person'

The mom-of-two went on to share more insight into the robbery, from the fact that valuable items were concealed to it being the middle of the afternoon. She wrote: "Something we learned and I want to pass on: they have been targeting rental vehicles & specifically hatchbacks. Our items were not in plain sight, low, covered, etc. and we were only grabbing food and using the bathroom. 20 [minutes] tops."

© Instagram Ginger has been part of the ABC family since 2011

"Car was parked right across the street from the salad joint we stopped at between shoots. It was a beautiful sunny day, about 2 pm."

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals her jaw-dropping Christmas tree inside family home with husband, two sons

She concluded: "Lesson learned: bring everything inside with you at all times no matter where you are."

© Instagram The meteorologist lives in New York with her husband and two sons

Her fans and colleagues alike were then quick to leave supportive messages in the comments section under the post, with fellow GMA anchor Lara Spencer writing: "Ugh Ginger. So sorry this happened to you guys. The stuff can be replaced but still such a hassle. And scary. So glad you are ok. Get home safe."

Deborah Roberts, who co-anchors ABC News' 20/20 with David Muir, added: "So sad. I learned that tough lesson years ago when my items were in plain view but [the] car was parked just outside a hair salon. It's a miserable and gut wrenching feeling of violation. Sorry for this Ginger. Really awful!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.