Jeremy Allen White’s new drama sounds so different from The Bear - details

Jeremy Allen White has been going from strength-to-strength from winning an Emmy and Golden Globe for his role in The Bear, to breaking the internet with his recent Calvin Klein campaign. So what is next for the actor?

According to IMDB, Jeremy has one project in the works as well as filming future seasons of The Bear, and it sounds seriously intriguing! The upcoming drama is titled You Can’t Win, and is based on the 1926 memoir of a petty thief, Jack Black.

The synopsis for the movie, which is in post-production, reads: “The true-crime story of Jack Black, whose 1926 memoir became an unlikely bestseller upon its release and later inspired generations of counter-cultural writing."

Tempted by the novel? The description continues: “[The memoir] follows the story of one man's life during the final, dying days of America's Wild West. Black offers up thirty years' worth of personal tales of being an outlaw, cross-country stick-up man, home burglar, petty thief and opium fiend.

“Perfect for anyone who loves the idea of an outlaw life or who simply relishes in true grit Americana, You Can't Win combines memoir, how-to notes and philosophy into a tale of conscience, motivations, habit and the vagaries of chance.”

Jeremy stars in the movie alongside Funny Games star Michael Pitt and Dirk Gently star Hannah Marks, and there aren’t any details about the release yet - so watch this space!

The actor recently swept up on the awards circuit alongside his co-stars Ayo Edibiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

During his speech at the Emmy awards, Jeremy said: “I’m so proud. I’m so full of gratitude to be standing in front of you all. I love the show so much. It filled me up. It gave me a passion, it set a fire in me to match the beautiful work done by [creators] Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo. The beautiful cast and beautiful crew I get to share a space and stage with. My parents. I love you, thank you for your support.”

Speaking to Variety about the new season of The Bear, he added: "I’ll tell you the truth, which is I think they’ve written a couple scripts. I have not read any. I do know in January, I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs.”

The Bear follows Jeremy as Carmy, a talented chef who leaves his work at a high end restaurant to run his family’s sandwich shop business after his brother dies by suicide, leading him to team up with fellow brilliant chef Sidney (Edebiri) to save the business and turn it into something great.