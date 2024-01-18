Where to watch the biggest award winners’ movies and TV shows of 2024

Some incredible movies and TV shows have been recognised across the award shows so far in 2024 - but for those who have yet to watch the big winners on the awards circuit this year - where can you watch the big hitters like Oppenheimer, The Bear and more? Find out here…

Award-winning movies

Poor Things - Cinema

Starring Emma Stone, who took home the award for Best Actress in a musical or comedy at the Golden Globes, Poor Things is currently only available to watch in the cinema, but watch this space for when it becomes available on streaming! Poor Things follows Emma as Bella Baxter, a woman reanimated with a child’s brain as part of an experiment and therefore learning about the world in quick succession as she swiftly matures.

WATCH: Poor Things stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

The Holdovers - Peacock/Cinema

The Holdovers has been a surprise hit of awards season, and follows Paul Giamatti as a grumpy teacher charged with staying at the boarding school over the Christmas holidays with students who don’t have anywhere to go, and striking up an unlikely friendship with one of the students.

© Focus Features The Holdovers takes place at a New England prep school in December 1970

Barbie - Rent from Prime Video

She’s everything, he’s just Ken. Those five little words, and the world’s most substantial marketing campaign, had every single person heading to the cinemas to check out Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s star turns as Barbie and Ken. But if you were one of the few people yet to check it out, it’s now available to stream via rent.

© Alamy Stock Photo Barbie (2023) directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Oppenheimer - Rent from Apple TV

The true story behind the father of the atomic bomb, Robert Oppenheimer, has been the strongest awards contender so far, with the Best Actor accolade tipped to go in Cillian Murphy’s direction. Although seeing it in IMAX as the director intended might be long gone, you can check out what all the fuss is about and rent it from the comfort of your own home.

© Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic Cillian Murphy is tipped to win the Oscar

Killers of the Flower Moon - Apple TV+

With Lily Gladstone tipped to win the Best Actress accolade at the Oscars, the movie is an absolute must-watch. The Martin Scorsese-directed film follows the true story of the murders of members in the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

© Apple Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone star in Killers of the Flower Moon

Award-winning TV shows

The Bear - Hulu/Disney+

The Bear has been the show heard throughout the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards, with the cast including Jeremy Allan White and Ayo Edebiri sweeping up statuettes for their incredible performances in the show.

The Bear follows a talented chef as he leaves his high-flying career to take over the family sandwich business following the death of his brother, and it is a tense, brilliant watch.

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Beef - Netflix

Beef absolutely swept up at the Golden Globes, and it’s easy to see why! Following the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny and Amy Lau go head-to-head to try and ruin one another’s lives at the sake of the personal relationships and careers. Check it out on Netflix.

© Netflix Ali Wong in Beef

The White Lotus - HBO/Sky and NOW

With a theme song that united a nation, The White Lotus is the show that everyone got briefly obsessed with - and has several award nominees as a result - with a much deserved Emmy win for Jennifer Coolidge. Season two was based at the Italian White Lotus, where the guests found themselves embroiled in a variety of romance and relationship drama which ended in murder. But which of the guests were killed? Watch it and find out!

© HBO MAX Sabrina Impacciatore in The White Lotus

Succession - HBO/Sky and NOW

Succession absolutely swept up at the Emmys and the Golden Globes, landing wins for several cast members including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen. The story follows the children of a self-made conglomerate billionaire Logan Roy, as he approaches retirement to decides who should replace him at the CEO of Roystar Wayco - with every single one of his offspring wanting the top job.