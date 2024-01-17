Jennifer Lopez stars alongside husband Ben Affleck in This is Me… Now in ‘personal’ movie - see first trailer

Jennifer Lopez has released the first trailer for her exciting new Prime Video movie This is Me… Now, which follows the Jenny from the Block star’s personal journey to love as told in a narrative-driven, musical original - and it looks unlike everything we’ve seen!

The official synopsis reads: “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez is a triple threat in the trailer for This is Me… Now

“Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

The trailer showcases some incredible moments from the upcoming movie, which is set to be released on 16 February, and fans were seriously impressed.

Jennifer Lopez called it a personal journey

Taking to Twitter, formerly known as X, one person wrote: “The acting!!! The budget! The references! the music! Jennifer put her whole soul into this, words can't describe how excited I am #thisismenow," while another person added: “The storytelling in the #ThisIsMeNow trailer is next level. @JLo is not just back; she’s reinvented herself yet again!”

A third person added: “Can’t wait for this.”

Jennifer shared the trailer herself, writing: “The story of the journey from then to now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on.”

The trailer also confirmed that Jennifer’s husband, Good Will Hunting star Ben Affleck, would also be starring in the movie - though he doesn’t appear in the trailer.

Are you going to be tuning in?

Speaking to Variety about her relationship with Ben, she explained: “When they say, 'You know,' you know. And other times when you didn't know… you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you ever leap into anything.

“I do, anyway, not just in my personal life but in my professional life too… I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I'm going to express myself. He's always my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his.”

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer and Ben were engaged in 2002, but split up for almost two decades before rekindling their relationship in 2021. In April 2022, Jennifer confirmed that they were engaged for a second time. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in July, before holding a wedding celebration one month later.