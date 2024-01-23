America Ferrera reveals the 'emotional' FaceTime with Blake Lively and Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars after Oscar nomination

Barbie star America Ferrera woke up on Tuesday January 23 to discover she was a first-time Oscar nominee – and then she immediately had a FaceTime call from Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn, the cast of The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants.

"They FaceTimed me as a group right away,” America revealed of the moments after the news was announced. "It was hilarious and funny and emotional and it’s wonderful to be celebrated and held up by my sisters."

© Penske Media America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel have been friends for almost 20 years

The 2005 film saw the four actors become the best of friends, and they have remained so in the almost 20 years since; based on the 2001 book, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a coming-of-age story about a group of friends who realize the same pair of jeans will fit them all. As they spend their first summer ever away from each other, they decide to send the jeans back and forth to each other as a way to stay connected.

Speaking to Variety, America added: "These women who I’ve had the honor of growing up with in this industry and being loved and cheered on and supported by them. Which we all do for each other. They’re amazing, and such a gift in my life."

© Getty Images America Ferrera accepts the Critic's Choice SeeHer Award

Mom-of-two America has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Gloria in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. She goes up against Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Jodie Foster (Nyad), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers). Her appearance in the category came as a welcome surprise to awards prognosticators, although there were some major snubs including Margot Robbie missing out on Best Actress for the titular role in Barbie and Greta missing out on a Best Director spot.

© Alamy Stock Photo Barbie (2023) directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken

Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio was left out of the Best Actor category – although he had not been actively campaigning – while his co-star Lily Gladstone did receive a nod for Best Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon, making her the first Native American nominee in the organization's 96 years.

Annette Bening's appearance in Best Actress, and Jodie in Best Supporting Actress for their Netflix flick Nyad was a surprise to many, as the film had received few nods at other ceremonies and was a huge critical success, and there was no love for Celine Song's Past Lives.

America was joined by Blake, Alexis and Amber in December to celebrate America and her award-winning film Barbie at a special event, with Gossip Girl star Blake taking the theme to heart, wearing a Barbie-pink mini dress with an oversized fluffy skirt and matching gloves. America wore a white asymmetrical dress, while Gilmore Girls actress Alexis rocked a maroon pencil skirt and black peplum top, and Amber wore a salmon pink pant suit with white blouse.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart," America captioned a video posted on her Instagram that showed the girls posing for pictures and taking their own selfies.